Preview: Iowa at Wisconsin

Fifth-ranked Wisconsin looks to move into a first-place tie in the Big Ten when it hosts Iowa on Tuesday. Frank Kaminsky returned to the lineup after missing one game with a concussion to power the Badgers to a 70-55 victory over Nebraska and pull them within a half-game of No. 8 Maryland atop the conference standings. Wisconsin has won nine of its last 10 games and hopes to extend its Big Ten home winning streak to eight by beating the Hawkeyes for the fourth consecutive time.

Iowa has won back-to-back games since blowing a double-digit halftime lead to Michigan State. The Hawkeyes squeaked out a 77-75 victory over Minnesota before downing Ohio State 76-67 on Saturday, and also sits a half-game back of the Terrapins. Iowa has passed all three of its road tests, including an impressive 60-55 triumph over No. 16 North Carolina on Dec. 3, and looks to beat its third ranked opponent away from home by downing the Badgers in Madison for the first time since 2011.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (13-5, 4-1 Big Ten): Aaron White poured in 18 of his 22 points in the second half to help the Hawkeyes complete their first season sweep of the Buckeyes since 2006. Adam Woodbury added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double in conference play. “It’s nice to see him get the double-double and be recognized a little bit more than he is sometimes,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. “I continue to recognize him because I know the value he has on our team.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (16-2, 4-1): Kaminsky went 4-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 22 points against the Cornhuskers to become the 40th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. Bronson Koenig scored 11 points and committed one turnover filling in for the injured point guard Traevon Jackson, who underwent foot surgery last week. “We know he has the ability and his teammates know and trust him,” Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan told reporters. “He knows his position, what it entails, so he did what I thought he would do.”

TIP-INS

1. The last five meetings have been decided by five points or less.

2. Wisconsin is 100-14 under Ryan against Big Ten opponents at the Kohl Center.

3. Iowa has lost the last three matchups after winning the previous three.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 77, Iowa 72