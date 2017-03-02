Preview: Iowa at Wisconsin

Wisconsin is sliding in the wrong direction with four defeats in its past five games and the No. 21 Badgers look to stop their funk when they host Iowa in Thursday's Big Ten contest. The Badgers have fallen out of first place and now sit 1 1/2 games behind Purdue with two conference games remaining.

Wisconsin dropped back-to-back 10-point decisions to Ohio State and Michigan State on the road last week and hope returning to its home arena can prompt a turnaround. The Badgers are 14-1 at home - the only loss coming against Northwestern on Feb. 12 - and both remaining games are at their Kohl Center with a chance to claim a share of the conference crown by winning against Iowa and Minnesota and having Purdue fall at Northwestern on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are just 2-7 on the road but one of those wins was an impressive 83-69 victory at Maryland last Saturday. Iowa has traditionally struggled at Wisconsin by losing 12 of its last 13 visits.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA (16-13, 8-8 Big Ten): Freshman guard Jordan Bohannon (9.7 average) drained eight 3-pointers - one shy of the school record - and scored a season-best 24 points in the win over Maryland. Bohannon has made 68 3-pointers - two behind senior guard Peter Jok, who has scored 30 or more points on five occasions this season while averaging 20.6. Freshman forward Tyler Cook (12.2) is coming off his first career double-double after recording 21 points and a season-best 10 rebounds against the Terrapins.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (22-7, 11-5): The Badgers rank 11th nationally in scoring defense (62.1) but allowed a whopping average of 83.5 while losing their past two contests. Sophomore forward Ethan Happ has team-best averages of 14.1 points and nine rebounds, shoots a team-leading 59.7 percent from the field and also tops the squad in steals (61) and blocked shots (35). Senior guard Bronson Koenig (13.9 average, team-best 71 3-pointers) and senior forward Nigel Hayes (13.7) also average in double digits but Hayes has been inconsistent of late with two 20-point outings and two efforts of seven points or fewer in the past four games.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin won the past six meetings.

2. Koenig's 71 3-pointers are 12 shy of last season's final total that tied for second most in Badgers' history.

3. The Hawkeyes made 16 3-pointers versus Maryland - the most in a Big Ten game in school history.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Iowa 64