Unbeaten Wichita State rolls past Northern Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. -- Two of Wichita State’s past three opponents shot better than 50 percent from the field. That isn’t acceptable, even when the Shockers are winning.

On Sunday, No. 8 Wichita State won a school-record 15th straight game by returning to its roots as defensive stoppers and the Shockers defeated Northern Iowa 67-53 at Koch Arena, breaking a mark set by the 1953-54 team for consecutive victories.

The unbeaten Shockers (15-0, 2-0 MVC) sure didn’t shoot their way into the record book. They missed several shots close to the basket and a few more spun around and came out, resulting in a 38.1-percent shooting performance. They held Northern Iowa (7-7, 1-1) to 33.9-percent shooting and 5-of-24 from 3-point range.

“We wanted to come out and put a defensive performance on,” Wichita State guard Fred VanVleet said. “If you want to go deep and win championships and be consistent, you’ve got to defend and rebound.”

The Shockers blocked eight shots, three by backup center Chadrack Lufile, and recorded six steals, three by guard Tekele Cotton. They forced 11 turnovers and scored 18 points off those Panther mistakes.

Win No. 15 didn’t evoke much celebration for the Shockers. They are working hard at taking these wins in stride.

“We were focused on getting back to Shocker basketball,” VanVleet said. “Everybody in our program is focused on just winning the next game.”

VanVleet led WSU with a career-high 22 points. Cleanthony Early added 18.

Northern Iowa guard Deon Mitchell scored 16 points, the only Panthers player in double figures.

“When you catch them on a day like today, where they do miss some open ones, you’ve got to have your offense going better than we did,” Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said. “For anyone to beat them, it’s going to have to be that type of day. You’ve just got to get your offense going.”

Wichita State wouldn’t allow it, not after allowing North Carolina Central to shoot 51 percent and then Southern Illinois to shoot 54.1 percent in Thursday’s conference opener. The Shockers spent their preparation time determined to regain their reputation as a physical, hustling defensive team.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of guys here that are long enough and athletic enough that we should be able to defend,” Early said. “We feel like that’s our identity.”

The Shockers locked up the Panthers other than Mitchell. Center Seth Tuttle missed seven of eight shots. Guard Wes Washpun committed five turnovers. Guard Matt Bohannon made two 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game and didn’t score again.

With VanVleet on his way to a career game and Early scoring from all over the court, the Shockers had plenty of offense. VanVleet, a sophomore, made 8 of 12 shots and had three assists and no turnovers in 35 minutes.

“He was in beast-mode,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said.

It took the Shockers until the final 10 minutes to build consistent, comfortable breathing room. Two jumpers by Tekele Cotton gave the Shockers a 49-39 lead and forced a Panther timeout. After a three by Nate Buss, WSU went on an 8-2 run for a 57-44 lead.

VanVleet capped his superb day with two three-point plays. The first gave the Shockers a 64-47 lead. Seconds later, he drove the lane and scored and drew another foul. He flexed his biceps briefly while on the floor as the crowd roared. The free throw gave Wichita State a 67-47 lead and Marshall cleared the bench.

Wichita State took a good shot from Northern Iowa early in the first half. The Shockers recovered quickly to lead 30-22 at halftime.

VanVleet closed the half with a floater to beat the shot-clock buzzer and provide a 30-22 lead, its biggest of the half. VanVleet scored 12 points in the half, making 4 of 5 shots and both his 3-pointers.

Mitchell scored 10 points to lead the Panthers. Northern Iowa made four of its first six shots then went cold. It finished the half shooting 8 of 26 (30.8 percent) from the floor. Wichita State, after missing 8 of 10, made eight of its final 20 shots.

Northern Iowa took a 12-2 lead with two 3-pointers by Bohannon, one from Mitchell and a three-point play by Mitchell. Wichita State missed eight of its first 10 shots before it found some offensive ground.

The Panthers struggled without Mitchell on the floor. When he played, the Panthers scored. Northern Iowa rebuilt its lead to 19-14 on his jumper. Baker’s 3-pointer ended a streak of eight misses for the Shockers. VanVleet followed with a 3-pointer to give Wichita State its first lead at 20-19. The Shockers kept coming, fueled by defensive stops, to go up 24-19 on forward Chadrack Lufile’s bank shot in the lane.

NOTES: Wichita State committed six turnovers, tying a season-low, for a second straight game. The Shockers haven’t committed more than nine in their past four games. ... Wichita State reserve F Evan Wessel missed practice on Saturday with a stomach virus. He played on Sunday. ... Shockers C Chadrack Lufile scored eight points, his most in the past six games. He went scoreless in two of those games. ... Northern Iowa was 2-0 against ranked Wichita State teams before Sunday. The Panthers defeated the No. 15 Shockers last season at home. In 2006-07, they knocked off the 16th-ranked Shockers in Koch Arena.