Preview: Iowa vs. Xavie

Although No. 23 Iowa and Xavier do it in different ways, both schools have dominated their opponents defensively en route to undefeated starts. The Hawkeyes and Musketeers, who will meet in Thursday’s opening-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, each rank among the top 13 scoring defenses in the country. Iowa averages 9.4 steals and leads the nation in field-goal percentage defense (31.2), which has contributed to its ability to win four of its first five contests by 30 or more points.

With the exception of a four-point home win against Tennessee, Xavier has cruised through the early part of its schedule as well. The Musketeers move at a slower tempo than the Hawkeyes, but have yet to lose the rebounding battle or yield more than 65 points in a game. The winner of this contest – the first meeting between the schools since Xavier defeated Iowa at the Paradise Jam tournament in November 2010 – will face either Tennessee or Texas-El Paso in a semifinal game on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network.

ABOUT IOWA (5-0): The Hawkeyes forced a season-high 25 turnovers – including 14 steals – in Friday’s 86-55 victory over Pennsylvania. Roy Devyn Marble – who finished with a career-high six steals in the contest – is two assists shy of becoming only the third player in school history to amass at least 1,200 points, 300 assists and 350 rebounds in his career. In addition to its lofty field-goal percentage defense, Iowa ranks second in the country in scoring margin (plus-38) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (16.4).

ABOUT XAVIER (5-0): Despite the absence of starting forward Erik Stenger (stomach virus), the Musketeers still had their way inside in Monday’s 93-65 rout of Abilene Christian, scoring 50 points in the paint and enjoying a 45-21 rebounding advantage. Xavier was efficient offensively as well, recording a season-low eight turnovers, getting 15 points in transition and shooting a season-high 57.9 percent. Fifth-year coach Chris Mack improved to 95-44 with the victory and moved into a tie for fifth place on the school’s all-time wins list.

TIP-INS

1. This contest will mark the first time either school has played away from home this season.

2. The Musketeers have committed only 17 turnovers over the last two games combined while the Hawkeyes have forced 44 over that same span.

3. Iowa has made (132) nearly twice as many free throws as its opponents have attempted (72).

PREDICTION: Iowa 76, Xavier 74