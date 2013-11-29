FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa 77, Xavier 74 (OT)
November 29, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Iowa 77, Xavier 74 (OT)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

No. 23 Iowa 77, Xavier 74 (OT): Roy Devyn Marble scored a season-high 30 points and led a furious second-half rally before departing as the Hawkeyes outlasted the Musketeers in the quarterfinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.

Zach McCabe tallied all 11 of his points in the first half while Aaron White and Gabriel Olaseni each chipped in 10 for Iowa (6-0), which will face Texas-El Paso in Friday’s semifinal round. Marble, who battled cramps throughout the second half, left the game shortly after hitting a free throw with 3:18 remaining in regulation.

Justin Martin led the way with 15 points and Semaj Christon – who sat out most of the second half and overtime with cramps – added 14 for Xavier (5-1), which committed a season-high 19 turnovers. The Musketeers will meet Tennessee in a consolation game on Friday.

The Hawkeyes connected on only one of their first 12 field-goal attempts to open the second half and the Musketeers led 47-32 following a three-point play by Christon with 15:56 remaining. Marble ended the cold spell with a three-point play 2:38 later and sparked a comeback with 14 points after the break that allowed the Hawkeyes to tie the game at 67 on a jumper from Mike Gesell with 1:42 left.

The Musketeers’ Matt Stainbrook turned over the ball with 28 seconds remaining but redeemed himself with a blocked shot on the other end to send the game into overtime. White’s tip-in put the Hawkeyes ahead 77-73 with 1:40 left and Xavier could not convert any of its three 3-point attempts to tie the game in the final 12 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marble became the third player in school history to amass at least 1,200 points, 300 assists and 350 rebounds in his career. … Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees as the teams were leaving the floor for halftime, which allowed Xavier G Myles Davis to open the second half with a pair of free throws. … This contest was only the second overtime game in tournament history and first since Connecticut downed Florida State in 2011.

