Preview: Iowa State vs. Akron

Iowa State, the nation’s highest-scoring team heading into the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, was looking forward to meeting the most efficient-shooting team, but Akron spoiled that matchup when it knocked off Oregon State in the opening round, setting up Monday’s semifinal against the No. 13 Cyclones. Iowa State found itself in a similar predicament in an earlier first-round game against George Mason, but finally put the Patriots away in the final minutes of the 79-67 victory. Akron will need to figure out how to defend one of the most balanced teams in the country as Iowa State has had at least four players score in double figures in every game.

The Cyclones don’t have a starter taller than 6-7, but 6-6 forward Dustin Hogue does just fine on the boards. He grabbed nine more against George Mason, just missing out on his fourth straight game in double figures. He’ll be up against a tough test in Demetrius Treadwell, who scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against Oregon State.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (9-0): The Zips will also have their hands full trying to guard forwards Melvin Ejim and Georges Niang. Ejim has scored at least 14 points in every game this season and is the second-best rebounder behind Hogue. Niang is the team’s tallest starter at 6-7 while possessing a strong perimeter game.

ABOUT AKRON (6-2): The Zips knew they landed a good shooter when junior college transfer Nyles Evans checked in this season, but they probably didn’t realize just how good. Evans was at his best in the opening round against Oregon State, shooting 5-for-8 from 3-point range and scoring a season-high 17 points. Akron will need that type of production if it hopes to knock off the Cyclones.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State can match its best start in school history with a victory.

2. Ejim’s next start will be the 100th of his career.

3. Iowa State reserve G Naz Long has made at least one 3-pointer in every game this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 87, Akron 79