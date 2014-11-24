Preview: Iowa State vs. Alabama

Iowa State returns to the friendly confines of the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday to meet Alabama in the CBE Classic. The No. 14 Cyclones defeated Baylor 74-65 on March 15 to win the Big 12 championship in their previous game at the venue and won their first nine neutral-site contests last season before losing to eventual national champion Connecticut 81-76 in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Iowa State received balanced scoring in its first two games — both victories — with five players reaching double figures in each contest and will be even deeper with the return of Abdel Nader and Matt Thomas.

Nader, a 6-6 junior forward, and Thomas, a 6-4 sophomore guard, were suspended for the first two games after they were charged with operating while impaired offenses during the summer. “We don’t have quite as thin a margin for error as we did those first two games,” Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg told the Des Moines Register. The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, but the schedule gets tougher as they a begin a four-game stretch against major-conference teams.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-0): Without Nader and Thomas, the Cyclones relied heavily on their top five players as they scored 165 of the 174 points and grabbed 65 of 73 rebounds. At the top of both categories is 6-8 junior forward Georges Niang, who averages 20 points and 10 rebounds while also dishing out four assists in 33.5 minutes. Neither Nader nor Thomas will start, but Iowa State’s newfound depth comes just in time with a consolation or championship game Tuesday.

ABOUT ALABAMA (3-0): Levi Randolph, a 6-5 senior guard who leads the team in scoring (19 points per game), rebounding (7.7) and assists (three), presents the Cyclones a challenge. With Randolph’s leadership, Crimson Tide coach Anthony Grant is excited about his team’s prospects. ”It’s way too early, (but) obviously I really like our team, I think we have the potential to be really, really good,‘’ Grant told al.com. “Obviously a lot of things have to go in our favor ...”

TIP-INS

1. Junior G Ricky Tarrant (13.7 points per game) and junior F Shannon Hale (12) also score in double figures for Alabama.

2. Nader also sat out last season after transferring from Northern Illinois. where he averaged 13.1 points in 2012-13.

3. Maryland plays Arizona State in the other semifinal.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 82, Alabama 66