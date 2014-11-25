(Updated: CORRECTS Niang points in lede DELETES extra word “they” in graph 5)

No. 13 Iowa State 84, Alabama 74: Georges Niang scored 28 points and Naz Long contributed 13 of his 15 in the second half to lift the Cyclones into the CBE Hall of Fame Classic championship game in Kansas City, Mo.

Dustin Hogue recorded 17 points, including a pair of key baskets late, as Iowa State (3-0) earned a spot opposite Maryland in Tuesday’s final after shooting 58 percent from the field. Matt Thomas contributed 13 points and eight rebounds in his season debut while Monte Morris matched a career high with 12 assists.

Rodney Cooper scored 27 points - one shy of his career high - for the Crimson Tide (3-1), who play Arizona State in Tuesday’s consolation contest after going 10-of-30 from 3-point range. Levi Randolph, Alabama’s leading scorer at 18.8 points, recorded 18, but was 6-of-17 from the field.

Niang scored 18 points in the first half, including eight straight Iowa State points that helped the Cyclones take a 34-26 lead en route to a 43-37 advantage at the break. Cooper’s dunk and 3-pointer put Alabama on top 51-50 before Thomas answered with consecutive 3s to make it 56-51 with 13:40 remaining.

The Crimson Tide responded with an 8-2 spurt - capped by Ricky Tarrant’s 3-pointer - to take their final lead 59-58 with 11:18 to go before Long’s four-point play and four straight free throws gave Iowa State a seven-point advantage. The Cyclones led 74-68 after Long’s circus one-handed shot while crossing the lane banked off the glass and in with 3:56 left and put it away on consecutive buckets down low by Hogue - the second making it 82-73 with 54 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State junior F Abdel Nader (four points) also made his season debut as he and sophomore G Thomas were suspended for the first two games after they were charged with operating while impaired during the summer. ... Iowa State defeated Baylor 74-65 on March 15 at the Big 12 championship in its previous contest at the Sprint Center. ... Niang was 9-of-14 from the floor and made all eight free throws while adding six rebounds and three assists.