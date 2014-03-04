Preview: Iowa State at Baylo

Two teams with plenty to play for face off when No. 17 Iowa State visits Baylor in Big 12 play Tuesday night. The Cyclones who had a four-game win streak snapped at Kansas State on Saturday, began the week in a four-way tie for second place with Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State while the Bears, who have won five of their last six games, are on the NCAA Tournament bubble and could hit the key 20-win milestone with a victory. “It’s unavoidable if you watch ESPN,” Bears guard Brady Heslip said when asked by the Waco Tribune if he monitors NCAA Tournament projections.

The Cyclones, who finish regular-season play with a home game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, covet finishing second in the conference and gaining the No. 2 seed for next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. That would mean being in the opposite bracket as regular-season champ Kansas and also facing a team in the quarterfinals that must play a first-round game a night earlier. Baylor, which begans the week tied for seventh with Oklahoma State, is a game out of sixth place and the accompanying first-round tourney bye but the Mountaineers still must play at Oklahoma and end the season at home against Kansas.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (22-6, 10-6 Big 12): The Cyclones are one of just three schools nationally with three players averaging at least 16 points per game (VMI and Delaware are the others). Senior forward Melvin Ejim (18.9) leads the trio that includes senior guard DeAndre Kane (16.6) and sophomore forward Georges Niang (16.5). Ejim, who leads the Big 12 in scoring, ranks second in the conference in rebounding (8.6).

ABOUT BAYLOR (19-10, 7-9): The Bears are a deep team with four players averaging in double figures and three more averaging at least seven points. Senior forward Cory Jefferson leads the team in scoring (13.0) and rebounding (8.4). Heslip, one of the nation’s premier shooters, is second in scoring (11.4) and shoots over 46 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Ejim has scored 20 or more points 12 times this year to go along with 10 double-figure rebounding efforts.

2. Baylor is averaging just six turnovers over its last three games.

3. Iowa State, which leads the Big 12 in scoring (83.2), has scored 80 or more points in 18 games and is the only team in college basketball to score 70 or more in every game.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 84, Baylor 79