Preview: Iowa State at Baylor

The national spotlight falls on No. 13 Iowa State this week, starting with Wednesday’s game against visiting Baylor, which avoided an 0-3 start in league play by defeating TCU on Saturday. The Cyclones host Kansas and ESPN’s College GameDay show on Saturday, but first comes the 23rd-ranked Bears, who are holding opponents to 56.3 points per game. “We’re almost top 10,” Iowa State point guard Monte Morris told reporters. “Getting ready for Kansas and Baylor in the same week…it’s big time.”

Both teams enter the contest struggling offensively, with the usually high-powered Cyclones averaging 65 points over the last three games. Forward Georges Niang averages a team-high 15.2 points along with 5.5 rebounds for Iowa State, which is looking to win its first three road games of the Big 12 season for the first time since 1987-88. Four players average in double figures for Baylor, which is shooting a Big 12-worst 42.4 percent from the field and went 1-of-12 from 3-point range in Saturday’s 66-59 overtime win over TCU.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (12-2, 2-0 Big 12): Forward Jameel McKay, who had a career-high five blocked shots in Saturday’s 74-72 win over West Virginia, continues to battle back spasms but expects to be available against the Bears. Reserve wing Abdel Nader turned in his best game of the season with 19 points off the bench against the Mountaineers and could be needed again Wednesday if Morris runs into foul trouble. Guard Bryce Dejean-Jones averages 12.8 points, but he hasn’t scored in double figures in his last five games.

ABOUT BAYLOR (12-3, 1-2): Forward Taurean Prince averages a team-high 12.1 points on 46.8 percent shooting for the Bears, who opened Big 12 play with losses to Oklahoma and Kansas before prevailing against TCU. Forwards Johnathan Motley and Rico Gathers have played well in recent weeks – Gathers had 17 points and 18 rebounds in 35 minutes against TCU – to help the Bears rank second in the Big 12 with a rebounding margin of plus-10.2. Guard Kenny Chery has struggled of late and faces a tough matchup against Morris.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 9-2 all-time against Iowa State in Waco.

2. Iowa State G Dustin Hogue is averaging a team-high 14.3 points over the last three games.

3. Baylor is 71-6 when leading at halftime over the past four seasons.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 67, Baylor 62