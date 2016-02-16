Preview: Iowa State at Baylor

No. 15 Iowa State looks to build off a huge victory when it visits 22nd-ranked Baylor on Tuesday in a battle of teams tied for fourth place in the tight Big 12 race. The Cyclones knocked off Texas 85-75 on Saturday after dropping three of their previous four contests as Monte Morris equaled his career high with 24 points and Jameel McKay returned from suspension.

“We made big plays down the stretch,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm told reporters. “This was our team playing the right way – playing like we’re really capable of playing.” Baylor must find a way to contain a team shooting 50.2 percent from the field overall after suffering an 84-66 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday – its third setback in four contests. The Bears hope to find the form that led to a 94-89 victory at Iowa State on Jan. 9 in the middle of a five-game winning streak. “It’s real easy,” Baylor coach Scott Drew told reporters after a second straight home loss Saturday. “When we defend, we win. When we don’t, we lose.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (18-7, 7-5 Big 12): Georges Niang is averaging 20 points over the past four games and gives a lot of credit to Morris, who shares the Big 12 lead in assists (7.0) with Baylor’s Lester Medford. “Great point guard,” Niang, who averages 19.2 points, told reporters. “. … Monte finds me even if there’s a little show of daylight. I owe him the world.” McKay returned from a two-game team suspension with eight points and seven rebounds to go along with four blocks, becoming the seventh Cyclone to reach 100 swats in his career.

ABOUT BAYLOR (18-7, 7-5): The Bears allowed 57.8 percent shooting from the floor against Texas Tech and stand last in the league in field goal percentage defense overall (44.3). Inside force Rico Gathers (12.4 points, Big 12-best 10.2 rebounds) returned to the lineup Saturday after a one-game absence due to illness and was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul late in the contest following a 2-for-7 shooting performance. Leading scorer Taurean Prince (15.1) drained 13-of-19 from the field and averaged 17.5 points the past two games.

TIP-INS

1. Niang is four points from passing Fred Hoiberg for third all-time in scoring at Iowa State and 10 away from 2,000.

2. Baylor F Johnathan Motley averages 10.4 points and leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage (62.4) while Gathers is fourth (53.2).

3. Iowa State G Matt Thomas has drained 18-of-34 from 3-point range over his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 76, Baylor 70