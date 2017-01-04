Preview: Iowa State at Baylor

Baylor, which began the season unranked, moved up to No. 3 in this week's coaches' poll after thrashing host Oklahoma 76-50 in its Big 12 opener. The Bears, one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I, now begin a two-game homestand on Wednesday against Iowa State.

The win at Oklahoma, which reached the Final Four last season, featured the largest margin of victory for a visiting team since Feb. 5, 1963, when Kansas won by 31 points. It also gave the Bears (13-0) the second-best start in school history, tying the 1911-12 squad, and got them within striking distance of the school record of 17-0 accomplished in 2011-12. "We were definitely confident; we believe in ourselves," junior forward Johnathan Motley said. "We have goals we're trying to accomplish, and everyone is locked in on those goals. It showed out there." Iowa State is riding a modest three-game winning streak but needed to rally from a 14-point, second-half deficit to defeat Texas Tech 63-56 in its Big 12 opener on Friday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT IOWA STATE (9-3, 1-0 Big 12): Unlike in recent years, when they won with a high-powered offense, the Cyclones are doing it with defense this season, ranking first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally in field-goal percentage defense (36.6 percent) after holding Texas Tech to just 21 second-half points in their comeback win. Nazareth Mitrou-Long leads the team in scoring (15.6 points) and is averaging 25 points over his last three games, while fellow guard Monte Morris, the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, is second in scoring (14.6) while also leading the club in assists (5.8). Guards Deonte Burton (12 points) and Matt Thomas (11.8) also are averaging in double figures, with the former grabbing a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-0, 1-0): The 6-9, 230-pound Motley is a potential NBA lottery pick who leads the team in scoring (16.3 points) and rebounding (9.1) while shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range. Guards Al Freeman (12.2 points) and Manu Lecomte (11.8), a transfer from Miami, have emerged as one of the top backcourts in a conference loaded with good ones. Jo Lual-Acull Jr., a 7-foot junior forward, also is scoring in double figures (10.7 points), is second in rebounding (7.5) and ranks second nationally in blocked shots per game (3.8).

TIP-INS

1. Baylor leads the Big 12 and ranks fifth nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 58 points.

2. Iowa State's last road win against a top-five ranked team came in 2010 at Kansas State.

3. The Cyclones own a 17-14 series edge against Baylor, but the Bears have won five of the last six meetings - including each of the last four.

PREDICTION: Baylor 67, Iowa State 63