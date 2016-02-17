No. 25 Baylor gets much-needed win vs. No. 12 Iowa State

WACO, Texas -- Baylor forward Taurean Prince said the 25th-ranked Bears needed a win for themselves.

Not for the Big 12 standings or the NCAA Tournament selection committee, just for Baylor.

Forward Johnathan Motley scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Prince added 14 points and nine boards as the Bears grasped a 100-91 overtime victory over the 13th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor (19-7, 7-5 Big 12) had a three straight home games in Big 12 play going into the game. But despite missing starting forward Rico Gathers with an illness for the second time in three games, the Bears scratched and clawed for a win.

“Every win is a must win,” Prince said. “But this for sure is being that we came off a loss and being that we’ve lost the last three home games. It’s a must win for our program.”

Iowa State forward Abdel Nader scored 26 points, forward Georges Niang had 24 and Monte Morris added 20. But the Cyclones (18-8, 7-6) gave up 11 turnovers and surrendered 46 points in the paint.

Related Coverage Preview: Iowa State at Baylor

“We took bad shots, turned the ball over, and they got great ones,” Niang said. “That’s on nobody but us. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror. Is this a shot that’s going to help us win? Is this a shot that we can get later in the shot clock? We’ve got to do a better job.”

Baylor guard Al Freeman drove into the lane then kicked out to guard Lester Freeman for an open 3-pointer that he hit for an 87-84 lead with 3:19 left in overtime. That put the Bears in front for good.

On Iowa State’s next trip down the floor, Motley came up with a block, then followed Prince on the fast break. Prince sent a bounce pass to Motley, who finished the break with a dunk, putting the Bears in front by five.

Baylor forward Terry Maston finished with 15 points while Freeman and Medford each scored 14 as the Bears had six players in double digits scoring.

The Bears had 24 assists to just eight turnovers.

“When we’re really good we get a lot of assists and don’t have a lot of turnovers,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “When we’re not very good we don’t have any assists and we have a lot of turnovers. As long as we can take care of the basketball, these guys are unselfish. They want to make their teammates better.”

Motley appeared to be in position for a game-winning dunk with 10 seconds left in regulation, but forward Deonte Burton came to Iowa State’s rescue by blocking the shot.

Cyclones guard Monte Morris took a shot from near the top of the key and beyond the arc, but it bounced high off the back iron and missed. Morris attempted a put-back at the buzzer, but it wasn’t in time.

“The ball is in the hands of one of the best point guards in the country, so you just roll with that and feel good about it,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “It just didn’t go in and the tip-in was about half a second too late.”

The Bears and Cyclones answered each other shot for shot for most of the contest, each trying to maintain their place in the Big 12 race. After Iowa State cut Baylor’s seven-point halftime lead to two within the first two minutes of the second half, neither team led by more than six the rest of regulation.

The game featured 14 ties and 14 lead changes.

Baylor edged ahead by five points with 9:06 left in the first half when Medford launched an alley-oop pass which Prince grabbed with one hand and slammed it home.

Iowa State responded with a 12-2 run to claim a 29-24 lead with 6:09 remaining before intermission. Niang hit a 3-pointer and went into the lane for a layup during the surge and Morris capped it with a 3-pointer.

The Bears closed with a 10-0 run in the final 2:22 of the first half. Freeman did most of the damage as he completed a 3-point play and made a layup. Medford put Baylor ahead 41-35 at the break with a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 12 seconds left.

Niang led Iowa State with 11 points in the first half, while Freeman paced the Bears with 10.

NOTES: Baylor was looking for its second straight season sweep of Iowa State. The Bears defeated the Cyclones earlier this season in Ames 94-89 after winning both games versus Iowa State in 2015. ... Iowa State F Georges Niang made a layup with 7:19 left in the first half to give him 11 for the game and 2,001 for his career. ... Baylor F Rico Gathers sat out with an illness for the second time in three games. Gathers missed the Bears game at Kansas State last week and played Saturday versus Texas Tech when he scored seven with nine rebounds before he was ejected for a flagrant foul in the closing minutes.