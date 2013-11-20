Preview: Iowa State at Brigham Young

Iowa State got standout forward Melvin Ejim back in time to upset Michigan and Brigham Young expects to have scoring machine Tyler Haws back in the lineup when the Cougars host the Cyclones on Wednesday. Ejim returned from a knee injury to score 22 points and grab nine rebounds in his season debut as Iowa State defeated the then-No. 8 Wolverines on Sunday. Haws averaged 29.5 points in BYU’s first two games before missing the last two with an abdominal strain.

The Cyclones are looking for their third 4-0 start in four seasons under coach Fred Hoiberg and were energized by the return of Ejim, who fell one point shy of his career high in the victory over Michigan. Haws will be seeking redemption against the Cyclones after being held to nine points on 4-of-13 shooting in last season’s meeting, his second-lowest output of the season. The Cougars are averaging 96.3 points and have topped 100 twice in their first four games.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (3-0): The Cyclones also can fill up the basket and have scored 80 or more points twice while averaging 84 per game. Guard Naz Long is a blistering 13-of-20 from 3-point range while averaging 15.7 points, while point guard DeAndre Kane (13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds), forward Georges Niang (12.7) and forward Dustin Hogue (11.7 points, nine rebounds) are also averaging in double digits. Kane, a senior transfer from Marshall, has 17 assists against eight turnovers.

ABOUT BRIGHAM YOUNG (4-0): Sophomore guard Kyle Collinsworth has excelled in his return from a two-year church mission and is averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals. Guard Matt Carlino also is off to a strong start with an 18.5 scoring average while guard Anson Winder (12.8) averaged 18 points in two starts while Haws was sidelined. “It just showed that we have a ton of scorers,” Collinsworth said, after BYU averaged 96 points without Haws. “I don’t think scoring the ball is our problem.”

1. Iowa State has won all five previous meetings, including an 83-62 victory last season at home.

2. The Cyclones are 11-1 when scoring 90 or more points during Hoiberg’s tenure.

3. BYU was just 1-of-21 from 3-point range against Colorado Mesa.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 87, Brigham Young 84