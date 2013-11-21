Iowa State 90, Brigham Young 88: DeAndre Kane had 21 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected due to a flagrant 2 foul and Melvin Ejim scored 21 points before fouling out as the visiting Cyclones edged the Cougars.

Georges Niang scored 19 points – including six straight Iowa State points after Kane’s ejection – and Matt Thomas added 12 points for the Cyclones (4-0). Kane was ejected with 3:28 to play after poking Brigham Young’s Eric Mika in the eye while fouling to prevent a basket.

Tyler Haws scored 20 points, Matt Carlino had 19 points, seven assists and four steals and Mika had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (4-1). Haws had a go-ahead shot blocked by Iowa State’s Daniel Edozie with five seconds left and Kyle Collinsworth missed a tying attempt at the buzzer.

Iowa State had an 82-77 lead when Kane was ejected due to the foul on Mika and Haws hit four free throws over a two-second span to move the Cougars within one. Niang scored his three crucial baskets to give the Cyclones a five-point lead and BYU was in position to tie the game with 24.7 seconds left but Anson Winder hit only one of two free throws.

The Cougars led by as many as 12 in the first half en route to a 47-42 lead at the break. The Cyclones finally caught BYU at 73 when Monte Morris split a pair of free throws with 7:20 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Haws was 6-of-19 shooting in his first outing since a two-game absence due to an abdominal injury. … Niang also delivered a game-high eight assists. … Mika went to the locker room to be examined and didn’t return to the contest.