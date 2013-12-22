Preview: Iowa State vs. George Mason

The nation’s highest-scoring team will take its game halfway across the Pacific Ocean when No. 13 Iowa State meets George Mason in Sunday’s opening game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Cyclones average 90.9 points thanks to five players who average double figures in scoring and have won their first eight games by an average of 21.5 points, the sixth-largest margin of victory among Division I teams. George Mason has lost four of five since a 4-0 start, but will be looking to start fresh following a two-week layoff.

The Cyclones also lead the nation in assists (19.8) and much of that credit goes to 6-4 senior guard DeAndre Kane, who’s averaging 5.8 helpers. Kane does a lot more for Iowa State, contributing 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds, putting him on pace to become just the eighth Division I player since 1998 to average at least 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for a season. Another player who has developed a well-rounded game is 6-7 sophomore forward Georges Niang, who’s averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (8-0): The Cyclones wouldn’t be where they are without 6-6 senior forward Melvin Ejim, who scored 22 points in each of the last two games, extending his streak of double-digit performances to a career high nine games. Dustin Hogue is another 6-6 forward for Iowa State, but brings a different game than Ejim, averaging 12.6 points and 11.1 rebounds, the latter number ranking eighth in the nation. Hogue appears to be getting stronger as the season unfolds, posting double-doubles in the last three games.

ABOUT GEORGE MASON (5-4): The Patriots don’t have anyone averaging more than 6.4 rebounds, so they’ll need a group effort to keep Iowa State from dominating the boards. Oklahoma shredded George Mason in its last game, owning a 51-29 rebounding advantage in the 81-66 victory. Another way to keep that from happening again is if guards Sherrod Wright and Bryon Allen make most of their shots.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has had at least four players score in double figures in every game this season.

2. Monte Morris, a freshman backup point guard for the Cyclones, has one turnover in his last 101 minutes.

3. Iowa State has assisted on 62.4 of its field goals this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 97, George Mason 62