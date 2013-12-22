No. 13 Iowa State 79, George Mason 67: Georges Niang scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half as the Cyclones pulled away down the stretch to win the opening game at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dustin Hogue added 17 points and nine rebounds for Iowa State (9-0), which will play Oregon State or Akron in Monday’s semifinals. Melvin Ejim contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds and DeAndre Kane finished with 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Cyclones, who came in averaging a nation-leading 90.9 points.

Patrick Holloway scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to lead George Mason (5-5). Bryon Allen led the starters with 14 points and four other players scored six for the Patriots.

George Mason scored the game’s first four points, but neither side led by more than four until the Cyclones strung together a 10-2 run to move ahead 34-27 with 1:45 left in the first half. Iowa State took a five-point lead into the break, the 34 points representing its second-lowest scoring half of the season.

Ejim picked up his second and third fouls in the first two minutes of the second half, but George Mason did not take advantage, going nearly six minutes without a field goal in a stretch that spanned both halves, allowing Iowa State to stretch its lead to double digits. The Patriots didn’t let Iowa State run away, however, getting back within single digits twice before the Cyclones made one final push to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State has had at least four players score in double figures in every game this season. … The Cyclones, who came in leading the nation in assists (19.8) and had assisted on 62.4 of their field goals coming in, finished with 18 assists on 26 field goals. … Sherrod Wright, who came in averaging a team-high 16.5 points for George Mason, missed all five field-goal attempts and finished with two points.