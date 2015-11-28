Preview: Iowa State vs. Illinois

Since a tight win over Colorado to open the season, No. 5 Iowa State has steamrolled opponents behind a high-octane offense. The Cyclones look to remain unbeaten when they take on Illinois on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic title game in Niceville, Fla.

The Cylcones rolled past Virginia Tech, 99-77, on Friday as Jameel McKay totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. All five starters scored in double figures for Iowa State, which went 13-of-21 from the 3-point arc thanks to seven different players who made at least one. Monte Morris has his typically great assist-to-turnover ratio thanks to games like the Virginia Tech contest (7-to-1) and previously the Chattanooga game (10-to-1). Illinois topped UAB by 14 on Friday and has captured back-to-back wins for the fitst time this year.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT IOWA STATE (4-0): The Cyclones have a terrific squad led by preseason All-America choice Georges Niang. Abdel Nader (16 points, 11 rebounds) also delivered a strong performance on Friday, as did Morris (14 points, seven assists). Niang was actually the only Iowa State player to shoot below 50 percent of the field in the contest, but he could easily find his magic against Illinois.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-2): Kendrick Nunn paced the team with 18 points in the semifinals on Friday, while Malcolm Hill and two others registered a dozen points apiece. The Illini did it with defense against UAB, limiting the Blazers to 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 5-of-23 from the arc, not to mention 16 turnovers. Mike Thorne Jr. contributed eight points and eight rebounds but he was 1-of-7 from the field as his season averages dropped to 15.2 and 8.8.

TIP-INS

1. After shooting 44.3 percent last season, Hill only has one game this year where he has shot at least 41.2 percent.

2. Niang is 5-of-8 from 3-point land over the last two games, while Hallice Cooke is 5-of-7.

3. Illinois’ next contest is another challenging one - a matchup with Notre Dame on Dec. 2.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 89, Illinois 82