EditorsNote: fixes Illinois record

No. 4 Iowa State 84, Illinois 73

Forward Georges Niang scored 23 points, and No. 4 Iowa State used a late run to put away Illinois, 84-73, on Saturday in the championship game of the Emerald Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Illinois trailed for much of the game, but trimmed Iowa State’s lead to 65-62 with 7:42 to play, before the Cyclones went on a decisive run.

Iowa State scored the next 13 points, capped by Niang’s jumper to give the Cyclones a 75-62 lead with four minutes to play.

Guard Monte Morris added 20 points, and forward Abdel Nader finished with 18 points for the Cyclones, who improved to 5-0 under first-year coach Steve Prohm.

Illinois guard Malcolm Hill led the Illini (3-4) with 20 points, and guard Kendrick Nunn added 19.

Iowa State led 40-39 at halftime, behind 10 points from Niang. Hill had 14 in the first half for the Illini.

Cyclones outrebounded Illinois 40-29, helping Iowa State overcome a 6-of-25 shooting performance from behind the 3-point line.