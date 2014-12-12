Preview: Iowa State at Iowa

Two of the top forwards in the nation square off Friday when Iowa hosts No. 13 Iowa State in a nonconference clash. Georges Niang, a 6-8, 230-pound junior, is averaging 18 points for the Cyclones, adding 6.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 92.1 percent from the free throw line. The Hawkeyes’ Aaron White, 6-9, 220-pound senior, comes in averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 87.7 percent from the line.

Niang may need to do even more after teammate Bryce Dejean-Jones, who averages 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds, was arrested at his apartment Wednesday night and charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of marijuana. The Hawkeyes will continue to counter with their defense, which has held their last four opponents under 50 points and their last five to 33 percent shooting or below. White is accompanied in the starting lineup by 7-1 center Adam Woodbury and 6-8 forward Jarrod Uthoff, giving Iowa a big size advantage over Iowa State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT IOWA STATE (6-1): Monte Morris has emerged as one of the nation’s top playmakers, recording 41 assists against six turnovers, putting him sixth in the NCAA in assist-to-turnover ratio (6.8). He also averages 10.3 points, giving the Cyclones five starters in double figures. Morris’ unselfishness seems to be rubbing off on others as Niang has combined for 15 assists in the last two games.

ABOUT IOWA (8-2): White should be salivating in anticipation of this matchup. He dominated the Cyclones in last season’s meeting, totaling 25 points and 17 rebounds to become the first Iowa player to hit those marks since March 2003. White is on pace to become the first Iowa player to lead the team in scoring and rebounding since Greg Brunner in 2006.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa G Mike Gesell ranked third on the team in scoring the last two seasons but is currently sixth with six points per game.

2. The Hawkeyes have held four straight opponents under 50 points for the first time since the first four games of the 2007-08 season.

3. Iowa State is 6-0 this season when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 66, Iowa 59