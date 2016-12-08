Preview: Iowa State at Iowa

No. 25 Iowa State looks to continue its recent domination in the annual Cy-Hawk basketball rivalry when it hits the road to face Iowa on Thursday. The Cyclones have won six of the last seven meetings with their instate rival, including a thrilling 85-82 victory over the Hawkeyes last season, and hope to extend their winning streak in the series to four games.

Iowa State rebounded from narrow losses to eighth-ranked Gonzaga and No. 23 Cincinnati by hammering Omaha 91-47 on Monday and aims to pour more misery on Iowa, which is off to its worst start since the 2009-10 season. The Hawkeyes turned in one of their best defensive performances of the season as they rolled over Stetson 95-68 to end a four-game slide. Iowa is ranked 331st nationally in scoring defense (83.1), but held an opponent below 90 points for the first time in four games and hopes to build on the encouraging performance by notching its first win over Iowa State since Dec. 7, 2012. "We have to be locked in on Thursday, that's for sure," Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery told reporters. "We have smart, intelligent guys with character and they know what they have to do."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (6-2): Deonte Burton scored 17 of his team-high 20 points in the first half and Donovan Jackson came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers en route to 15 points in the win over Omaha. Senior point guard Monte Morris dished out nine assists to become the third player in program history to reach 600 for his career while Solomon Young added six points, five rebounds and two blocked shots in 16 minutes after missing the previous four games with a left hand injury. "It felt great," Young told reporters. "Getting back out there it just felt like I'm back where I need to be."

ABOUT IOWA (4-5): Cordell Pemsl set a career high with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting in the win over Stetson to become one of seven Division I players to shoot at least 77 percent from the floor through his first nine career games. Isaiah Moss also notched a personal high as he drilled five 3-pointers en route to 21 points and pulled down six rebounds while Peter Jok added 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists despite a sore shoulder. Ahmad Wagner left the game in the second half after landing awkwardly while trying to secure a rebound but is expected to play on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is ranked fourth nationally in field-goal percentage defense (34.6).

2. Pemsl is 26-of-31 from the floor in his last four games.

3. Morris needs nine points to pass Robert Estes for 21st place on the Cyclones' all-time scoring list.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 84, Iowa 79