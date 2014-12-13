(Updated: REWRITES second sentence of graph 4 REWRITES first clause of first sentence in graph 5 REWRITES first note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 13 Iowa State 90, Iowa 75: Naz Long scored a season-high 21 points as the visiting Cyclones blew out the Hawkeyes in the second half.

Abdel Nader – a junior transfer from Northern Illinois – added a season-high 19 points off the bench for Iowa State (7-1). Georges Niang scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Dustin Hogue contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Cyclones, who played without second-leading scorer Bryce Dejean-Jones, who was suspended following his arrest Wednesday night on three misdemeanors, including marijuana possession.

Aaron White score 18 points and Peter Jok had 14 off the bench as the only players in double figures for Iowa (8-3). Jarrod Uthoff and Mike Gesell contributed nine points apiece for the Hawkeyes.

Niang missed his first six shots and was scoreless until hitting a jumper with 2:59 left in the first half to break a 31-31 tie and the Cyclones eventually took a five-point lead into the half. They doubled that advantage just over two minutes after the break en route to starting the second half on a 21-2 run and Iowa never got back within single digits.

Iowa took early leads of 3-2 and 7-5 before falling behind by as many as seven, but came back to tie the score at 28-28 on White’s layup with 4:13 left in the first half. The Hawkeyes rallied to tie the score once more on Jok’s 3-pointer, but Niang’s first bucket of the game put Iowa State on top for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa’s previous season high in points was 71 and the Hawkeyes had limited their last five opponents to 55 points or fewer. … Iowa State G Monte Morris, who entered Friday sixth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, finished with 14 points, six assists and one turnover. … Iowa State improved to 7-0 this season when leading at the half.