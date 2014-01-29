Preview: Iowa State at Kansas

While Kansas’ Andrew Wiggins attempts to live up to the tremendous hype which preceded his freshman season, the 6-8 guard doesn’t have to prove anything to Iowa State. The No. 7 Jayhawks try for a season sweep as they host the No. 18 Cyclones on Wednesday and hope Wiggins can duplicate or better his performance in the first meeting, when he recorded 17 points and 19 rebounds in a 77-70 victory on Jan. 13. The Thornhill, Ontario, native scored a career-high 27 points in Kansas’ 91-69 win at Texas Christian on Saturday, and continues to turn into the dominating player everyone expects him to be -- an NBA lottery pick in June.

”He can defer a little bit and he can kind of get lost, but he never got lost (Saturday),“ Kansas coach Bill Self told reporters about Wiggins. ”He was able to put his handprint all over the possessions and create opportunities for himself and others. I thought he played the way he should play every game.“ While Kansas cruises along as the only undefeated team in Big 12 play, Iowa State snapped a three-game losing streak-- after winning its first 14 games -- with an 81-75 victory over Kansas State on Saturday. ”Guys put those losses behind us,‘’ Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. “They wanted to come out and win in the worst way.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (15-3, 3-3 Big 12): The Cyclones boast the No. 7 offense in the nation at 84.8 points per game, and are second in assists at 18.2, while their 36.9 points in the paint are second in the Big 12. Senior forward Melvin Ejim leads Iowa State in scoring (17.9 points) and adds 7.3 rebounds per game while senior guard DeAndre Kane averages 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists, but is 6-for-24 from the field in his last two games. “I think he’s rushing it a little bit,” Hoiberg told reporters of Kane. “He’s a great finisher and he’s been showing that all year. But he’s struggling with that a little bit right now.”

ABOUT KANSAS (15-4, 6-0): While the Jayhawks appear to be steamrolling toward their 10th straight regular-season conference title, extending a school record, Wiggins’ supporting cast is also playing at a high level -- with two more freshmen at the forefront. Joel Embiid, a 7-0 center from Cameroon, averages 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks -- including 17 rejections in the last four games -- while guard Wayne Selden Jr. adds 9.9 points and 2.5 assists. “We’re not stepping back,” Selden told the Kansas City Star. “We’re not resting. We know we have to keep pushing forward. Six-and-oh is a good accomplishment, but it can always be better.”

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State senior G Bubu Palo was in uniform for the first time this season Saturday, but did not play. Palo was suspended from the team in September 2012 after he was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, but the charges were dropped in January 2013 and he was reinstated. It was determined, though, that Palo violated the school’s conduct policy anyway and was suspended again, only to be ordered back on the team after the case made its way through the Iowa court system.

2. The Cyclones are 4-1 against ranked opponents this season, improving Hoiberg’s mark in such games to 9-20.

3. Kansas has won 17 of the last 18 meetings, with Iowa State’s 72-64 victory on Jan. 28, 2012 in Ames, Iowa, the lone Cyclones’ victory during that span.

PREDICTION: Kansas 81, Iowa State 78