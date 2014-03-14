Preview: Iowa State vs. Kansas

Top-seeded Kansas didn’t miss injured center Joel Embiid in its Big 12 tournament opener and attempts to claim another victory when it meets fourth-seeded Iowa State in Friday’s semifinals in Kansas City. Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points and Tarik Black matched a career high with 12 rebounds as the No. 10 Jayhawks notched a 77-70 overtime victory over Oklahoma State. The No. 16 Cyclones received 24 points and 10 rebounds from Melvin Ejim while recording a 91-85 win over Kansas State.

The Jayhawks won both regular-season meetings, winning at Iowa State by seven and later recording an 11-point home victory. Embiid is out with a back injury but Kansas didn’t overly miss his services against the Cowboys, with our players corralling eight or more boards and the Jayhawks holding a 46-30 rebounding advantage. The Cyclones saw Dustin Hogue (19 points, 10 rebounds) join Ejim in posting a double-double and will need strong performances from guard DeAndre Kane and forward Georges Niang to slay the Jayhawks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT IOWA STATE (24-7): The Cyclones are loaded with scorers but one of the key figures in the win over Kansas State was freshman point guard Monte Morris, who had 10 assists, three steals and just one turnover in 35 minutes. “Ten assists and one turnover – it’s hard when you have had an 8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio to increase that in a game,” Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters about a player who averages six points and 3.9 assists. “But to go out there and do that as a freshman in his first Big 12 tournament tells you all you need to know about that kid. He loves the big stage.”

ABOUT KANSAS (24-8): Wiggins has dealt with a ton of hype all season – not always successfully – and his 71 points over the last two games are more in line with the preseason expectations that had him walking in and being the best college player in the nation. The 6-8 guard credits Self for helping him grow as a player over the past few months. “Because I know that you never know too much, you know, I’m always open to new things,” Wiggins said in the postgame press conference. “Coach teaches me new things every day. Just preparation and practice. Always play hard, run the floor, defend your man, and he just made me a better player.”

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won 18 of the past 19 meetings, Iowa State’s victory coming during the 2011-12 campaign.

2. Jayhawks PG Naadir Tharpe had a career-high 12 assists when the Jayhawks beat the Cyclones 92-81 on Jan. 29.

3. Ejim has 10 double-doubles this season, including six games in which he has at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 81, Kansas 78