Preview: Iowa State at Kansas

With consecutive victories over Kansas, No. 16 Iowa State has already proven it can be a serious contender for the Big 12 crown. The Cyclones can take another huge step in that direction Monday as they eye a regular-season sweep of the 11th-ranked Jayhawks. Iowa State, which beat Kansas 94-83 last March en route to its first conference tournament title in 14 years, edged Kansas 86-81 at home on Jan. 17 for its first back-to-back wins in this series since 2001.

The Cyclones remained a game back of the Jayhawks with Saturday’s 83-66 home victory over TCU, but have dropped their last two road contests and need to end a nine-game skid at Allen Fieldhouse to pull into a first-place tie with Kansas. The Jayhawks notched their fourth consecutive win since suffering their only conference loss, downing Kansas State 68-57 on Saturday. The triumph over the Wildcats extended Kansas’ home winning streak to 19 and improved its record under 12th-year coach Bill Self at Allen Fieldhouse to 185-9.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA STATE (16-4, 6-2 Big 12): Georges Niang (15.2 points) has averaged 21 points in his last two games after scoring 14.2 points per game over the Cyclones’ first six conference contests. “If there is a better college basketball player in the country (than Niang), I want to see him,” Horned Frogs coach Trent Johnson said after Iowa State’s forward tallied 17 second-half points Saturday. Iowa State has attempted only 25 3-pointers since going 6-of-31 beyond the arc in its Jan. 24 loss to Texas Tech, resulting in its two best shooting efforts in league play – 54.7 percent versus Texas and 56.4 percent against TCU.

ABOUT KANSAS (18-3, 7-1): Leading scorer and rebounder Perry Ellis (12.8 points, 6.8 boards) has enjoyed his last three meetings against the Cyclones, shooting 68.4 percent from the field while averaging 23 points and eight rebounds. G Frank Mason III (12.7 points) hit a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left Saturday to push his double-digit scoring streak to 18 games, moving him into a tie for the fifth-longest such run under Self. Brannen Greene has been red-hot beyond the arc during the winning streak, going 10-of-13 with at least three 3-pointers in three of the four contests.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas hasn’t dropped three in a row to Iowa State since losing five straight from 1999-2001.

2. The Cyclones’ 17-point triumph on Saturday fell one point shy of their combined margin of victory in their first five conference wins.

3. The Jayhawks’ reserves have outscored the opposition’s bench 111-28 over the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Kansas 85, Iowa State 77