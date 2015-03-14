Preview: Iowa State vs. Kansas

Second-seeded Iowa State attempts to win the Big 12 tournament title for the second straight season when it battles top-seeded Kansas in Saturday’s championship game in Kansas City. The No. 15 Cyclones overcame a slow start before posting a 67-65 victory over Oklahoma in the semifinals while 10th-ranked Kansas was in control most of the second half while recording a 62-52 victory over Baylor. The teams split two regular-season meetings with both squads winning on their home floors.

Leading scorer Perry Ellis (knee) returned for the Jayhawks and had 11 points and six rebounds and admitted that the injury was a major concern. “I would say this was my most serious one I’ve had,” Ellis said at the postgame press conference, “and I was definitely anxious to get back out there to feel it out and it felt great.” Iowa State nearly lost to Texas in the quarterfinals before winning on a last-second shot by Monte Morris to cap a game-ending 12-0 surge and then had an 11-point lead in the semifinals before surviving a missed layup by Oklahoma’s Ryan Spangler with two seconds left.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA STATE (24-8): The Cyclones have a tendency to dig themselves a hole before making a comeback or late charge. “I’m not saying being down double digits for those last couple of games is a good thing,” forward Georges Niang said at the postgame press conference. “Obviously, we need to get things in check but there is no quit in this team and that’s the biggest thing we need.” Another concern for Iowa State is rebounding after Oklahoma posted a 43-27 edge on the boards and Texas held a 37-30 advantage in the quarterfinals.

ABOUT KANSAS (26-7): Guard Wayne Selden Jr. had perhaps his best all-around game of the season as he scored 20 points and grabbed a career-best eight rebounds in the victory over Baylor. “I thought Wayne did a much better job. He settles too much in my opinion,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said at the postgame press conference. “He did a much better job of getting to the free-throw line – didn’t make his free throws great – but he was much more aggressive and he seemed to me like he had much more balance.” Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. had just nine points versus Baylor after scoring a career-best 25 against TCU on Thursday.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas is in the Big 12 title game for the 11th time and has a 9-1 mark.

2. Jayhawks G Frank Mason III is averaging seven points on 6-of-20 shooting through two tournament games.

3. Cyclones F Jameel McKay grabbed nine rebounds in both Big 12 tourney games and is averaging 10 boards over his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Kansas 73, Iowa State 69