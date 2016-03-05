Preview: Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas’ long reign as the Big 12 regular-season champion appeared to be in danger following a late January defeat at Iowa State, but the Jayhawks haven’t lost since. With the conference crown already clinched, No. 1 Kansas will attempt to win their 33rd straight home finale and 42nd consecutive contest at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday when they host the 20th-ranked Cyclones.

Iowa State handed the Jayhawks their third setback in five games after winning 85-72 in Ames on Jan. 25 to pull even with Kansas in the league standings at 5-3, but the Jayhawks rattled off a 10-game winning streak thereafter to secure their 12th straight Big 12 regular-season title. The Jayhawks clinched the conference outright Monday, forcing Texas to miss its first 14 shots and beginning the game on a 15-0 run en route to an 86-56 romp in Austin. Iowa State is only 5-5 since sending Kansas to its last loss but has won three of four - all at home - and will try to become the first Big 12 team to beat a Bill Self-coached Jayhawk team at home and on the road in the same season. The Cyclones concluded their home slate on Monday, overcoming a season-low scoring effort in a 58-50 victory versus Oklahoma State.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA STATE (21-9, 10-7 Big 12): Leading scorer Georges Niang (19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds) went 0-for-6 beyond the arc in his final home game but still managed to post his fifth career double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) and is shooting 66 percent from the floor over his last four games. Monte Morris (14.3 points, league-high 7.2 assists) is on track to become the first Cyclone since Dedric Willoughby in 1995-96 to average more than 38 minutes per game and is the Big 12’s active leader in assists (525) and steals (163). Matt Thomas (10.3 points) has hit a 3-pointer in 20 straight games - the fifth-longest streak in school history - and ranks second in the league with 2.5 makes per game.

ABOUT KANSAS (26-4, 14-3): Perry Ellis is one of two Big 12 players to rank among the top nine in points (team-best 16.3) and rebounds (six per game) - along with Niang - and passed Mark Randall (1,627; 1987-91) for 12th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 20 points versus Texas. Junior guard Frank Mason III (13.6 points) has been incredibly efficient over his last four games, shooting 62.9 from the field and 60 percent from the 3-point line. Wayne Selden Jr. (13.3) and Devonte’ Graham (11.0) are two of the top five scorers for the Jayhawks, all five of which shoot at least 40 percent beyond the arc and contribute to the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting percentage (43).

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has lost four of the last five meetings but still leads the all-time series 177-63, including a 91-15 advantage with 10 straight wins in Allen Fieldhouse.

2. Iowa State, which has led the Big 12 in points per game in each of the last three years, is trying to join Kansas (2000-03) as the only teams to lead the league in scoring offense for four consecutive seasons.

3. The Jayhawks’ senior class of Ellis, F Hunter Mickelson, F Jamari Traylor and G Evan Manning enter Saturday having won 60 of its 62 home games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 88, Iowa State 81