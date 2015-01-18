Iowa State 86, Kansas 81

No. 13 Iowa State 86, No. 10 Kansas 81: Naz Long scored 20 points while Monte Morris recorded 11 points and 10 assists as the Cyclones won their 16th consecutive home game while recording rare back-to-back victories over the Jayhawks.

Georges Niang registered 15 points, five rebounds and five assists while Dustin Hogue contributed 14 points and six rebounds for Iowa State (13-3, 3-1 Big 12), which recorded its ninth straight conference victory and defeated Kansas for only the third time in the last 21 meetings. Bryce Dejean-Jones added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jameel McKay provided a spark off the bench with 11 points and three blocks as the Cyclones improved to 47-2 in their last 49 home games.

Perry Ellis registered 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 46.8 seconds left and Frank Mason III scored 21 for Kansas (14-3, 3-1), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 10 points and eight rebounds, Wayne Selden Jr. scored 12 and Devonte Graham 10 for the Jayhawks.

Iowa State led 36-33 at halftime behind nine points from Hogue and extended the margin to 51-39 early in the second half after a 10-2 run - highlighted by 3-pointers from Long and Hogue - and led 51-42 when Mason fell to the floor because of a leg cramp with 13:40 left. Mason returned less than 4 1/2 minutes later after McKay’s circus dunk off Morris’ alley-oop pass gave the Cyclones a 57-53 lead and sent the Hilton Coliseum Crowd into a frenzy.

After a dunk by Oubre brought Kansas to within 59-55, Iowa State unleashed a 12-2 run as McKay provided another dunk, and Niang and Long drilled back-to-back 3-pointers. The Jayhawks responded with a 10-4 run - capped by Oubre’s tough jumper in the lane - with two minutes left before Hogue made it 78-70 on a monster dunk with 1:28 left and the Cyclones sealed the victory despite making only 8-of-12 from the free-throw line in the final 1:13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State recorded consecutive victories over Kansas for the first time since winning five straight from Feb. 28, 1999 to Feb. 17, 2001. ... McKay has 19 blocks in his last six games. ... The Cyclones entered the game leading the nation in assists at 18.5 per contest, and had 20 against the Jayhawks.