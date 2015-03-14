FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa State 70, Kansas 66
#US College Basketball
March 15, 2015 / 12:45 AM / 2 years ago

Iowa State 70, Kansas 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 15 Iowa State 70, No. 10 Kansas 66: Georges Niang had 19 points and five rebounds as the second-seeded Cyclones knocked off the top-seeded Jayhawks to win the Big 12 tournament title for the second straight season.

Abdel Nader scored 13 points and hit the final-minute go-ahead free throws to put Iowa State (25-8) ahead to stay. Jameel McKay and Monte Morris added 11 points apiece as the Cyclones recovered from a 17-point second-half deficit.

Wayne Selden Jr. scored a career-high 25 points and hit all eight of his free throws for Kansas (26-8). Frank Mason III scored 13 points but was 2-of-11 from the floor and Perry Ellis struggled with 2-of-10 shooting and scored seven points in his second game back from a knee injury.

Iowa State caught Kansas at 51 on a dunk by Bryce Dejean-Jones with eight minutes remaining and Jones scored two more baskets during the 12-1 dash that gave the Cyclones a 59-52 lead with 5:27 left. The Jayhawks rallied back to tie it at 63 on Selden’s three-point play with 1:29 to go before Nader hit the two free throws to put Iowa State back ahead with 48 seconds remaining and the Cyclones went 5-of-6 from the line over the final 23.8 seconds to seal it.

Kansas controlled the first half and used a 27-12 run over 11-plus minutes to open up a 13-point lead. The advantage was 37-23 at the break and Mason made three free throws 26 seconds into the second half before Iowa State scored the next 10 points to begin its charge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State trailed by double digits in the second half in all three of its Big 12 tournament games. … The Jayhawks drop to 9-2 in Big 12 championship games. … Kansas was 21-of-23 from the free-throw line, while the Cyclones were 16-of-24.

