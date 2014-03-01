Preview: Iowa State at Kansas State

Iowa State and Kansas State are two of the five Big 12 schools that won’t be sweating out Selection Sunday, but only one of these teams will bolster its NCAA resume Saturday when the No. 17 Cyclones host the Wildcats. Iowa State has won four consecutive games and is tied for second place in the Big 12 while Kansas State is tied for fourth and one victory away from the school’s eighth consecutive 20-win campaign. The Wildcats are a stout 14-1 at home.

Kansas State defeated Texas Tech on Tuesday to give coach Bruce Weber the best two-year start in school history with 46 victories, surpassing Lon Kruger’s mark of 45 in 1986-87 and 1987-88. Iowa State rolled to an 83-66 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday and its next victory will match last season’s total of 23. Coach Fred Hoiberg has turned around the fortunes of a program that will be making its third straight NCAA appearance after missing it in each of the previous six campaigns.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (22-5, 10-5 Big 12): The Cyclones average 83.6 points per game and are the only team in the nation to score 70 or more in each game. Forward Melvin Ejim averages 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds while forward Georges Niang (16.8) has scored in double digits in 13 straight games, including a 24-point effort against Texas Tech. DeAndre Kane (16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists) is one of the nation’s best all-around point guards and center Dustin Hogue contributes 10.8 points and a team-best 8.5 rebounds.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (19-9, 8-6): The Wildcats have relied on defense all season – they allow 63.8 points per game – and have limited 14 opponents to 60 or fewer points. Freshman guard Marcus Foster (team-best 15.3 average, 42 percent shooting) has overcome early-season shooting struggles to average 20.9 points and shoot 50 percent from the field over his last seven games. Big man Thomas Gipson (11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds) is the squad’s top inside player while guard Shane Southwell (9.8 points) battles consistency issues and is shooting just 27.5 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State holds a 135-81 series lead, but the Cyclones defeated the Wildcats 81-75 on Jan. 25 for their fifth win in nine meetings during Hoiberg’s tenure.

2. Wildcats G Will Spradling (1,001) scored 10 points against Texas Tech to become the 25th player in school history to reach 1,000 in his career.

3. Cyclones G Monte Morris had 12 assists against West Virginia, the most by a freshman in Iowa State history.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 65, Iowa State 64