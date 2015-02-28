Preview: Iowa State at Kansas State

Iowa State looks to get back on track when it hits the road to take on Kansas State on Saturday. The 13th-ranked Cyclones squandered a golden opportunity to pull into a first-place tie with No. 9 Kansas in the Big 12 race as they crumbled down the stretch in a 79-70 loss to No. 20 Baylor on Wednesday. Iowa State no longer controls its own destiny in its quest for its first regular-season conference title since 2001 and must navigate a tricky trip to Manhattan, Kan., to stay in contention.

Kansas State snapped a two-game skid with a morale-boosting 70-63 victory over the Jayhawks on Monday. The win did not come without any controversy, however, as the Wildcats were forced to apologize to their in-state rival after a chaotic court-storming by their fans. Kansas State is reduced to the role of spoiler after losing seven of its last nine games to fall below .500 and is set to miss out on its first NCAA Tournament since 2009, barring a fairy-tale run that culminates in a Big 12 Tournament championship.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (20-7, 10-5 Big 12): Jameel McKay led the way with a career-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and four blocked shots as the Cyclones saw their 21-game home winning streak come to an end against the Bears. “We just didn’t stick together as a team,” McKay told reporters. “We stopped communicating and we lost our togetherness.” McKay went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line as Iowa State finished 18-of-20 after going 21-of-33 in its previous game versus Texas.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-15, 7-9): Nigel Johnson led the way with a career-high 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench and Nino Williams added 15 in the win over Kansas. “Confidence is the key in shooting and I came out hot so I was just trying to be aggressive,” Johnson told reporters. “After I saw a couple of shots go in, I was just playing basketball and I just tried to go from there.” Senior Thomas Gipson tallied 12 points and six rebounds to finish in double figures for the 60th time in his career.

TIP-INS

1. The last seven meetings have been decided by nine points or less.

2. Iowa State is 0-6 when trailing at halftime this season.

3. Kansas State has won eight of its last 10 home games against ranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, Kansas State 75