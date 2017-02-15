Preview: Iowa State at Kansas State

Kansas State hopes to have leading rebounder D.J. Johnson back in the lineup Tuesday as the Wildcats face visiting Iowa State, which sits in fourth place in the Big 12 standings with six games to go. Johnson missed last Saturday’s matchup at West Virginia with an injured ankle and the Mountaineers capitalized by scoring 50 points in the paint while cruising to an 85-66 victory.

The Wildcats have lost five of their last six games and will need Johnson’s inside presence against the Cyclones, who may have finally found their big man in freshman forward Solomon Young. The 6-8, 240-pound Young made his first career start in Saturday’s 80-64 win over Oklahoma and recorded eight points on 4-of-5 shooting along with two rebounds and two blocks. “I thought he was awesome,” guard Naz Mitrou-Long told reporters. “He did a lot of things that wouldn’t show up on the stat sheet. Getting his hands up, walling up when guys were driving to the basket, just a bunch of things. I thought he was awesome knocking down his jumper. It was a great opportunity for him, and I definitely feel like he seized the moment.” Iowa State is aiming for a season sweep of the Wildcats after guard Matt Thomas made seven 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 25 points in a 70-65 win in Ames on Jan. 24.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (15-9, 7-5 Big 12): Point guard Monté Morris had 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds with zero turnovers in the win over Oklahoma and ranks first in the Big 12 with a 5.8 assist-to-turnover ratio. The Cyclones are shooting 39.9 percent from 3-point range in league play thanks in part to Mitrou-Long, who drilled five 3-pointers and scored 23 points against the Sooners. Senior forward Merrill Holden sat out Saturday’s game due to concussion-like symptoms and will likely come off the bench when he returns if Young continues his strong play.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-9, 5-7): With Johnson out against West Virginia, coach Bruce Weber used a different starting lineup for the first time this season and had 6-10 sophomore Dean Wade move to center, where he struggled offensively and finished with five points on 1-of-6 shooting. Senior guard Wesley Iwundu led the Wildcats with 14 points, while freshman guard Brian Patrick made a case for more playing time with a career-high 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman Xavier Sneed made his first career start in place of Johnson and finished with 10 points in 20 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State holds a 137-86 lead in the all-time series, but Iowa State has won nine of the last 12 meetings.

2. Thomas has averaged 22.5 points while shooting 12-of-18 from behind the arc in the last two meetings against the Wildcats.

3. Kansas State is 69-15 at home under Weber, including 11-3 this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 69, Kansas State 64