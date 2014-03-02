Kansas State 80, Iowa State 73

Kansas State 80, No. 17 Iowa State 73: Shane Southwell scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures as the host Wildcats knocked off the Cyclones in Big 12 play.

Thomas Gipson and D.J. Johnson added 12 points apiece as Kansas State (20-9, 10-6) won its 15th consecutive home game. Marcus Foster and Wesley Iwundu each scored 11 as the Wildcats moved into a four-way tie for second in the conference with Iowa State, Oklahoma and Texas.

Melvin Ejim had 30 points and 16 rebounds while DeAndre Kane contributed 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Iowa State (22-6, 10-6). Dustin Hogue grabbed 12 rebounds for the Cyclones, who shot just 34.8 percent from the field and 7-of-27 from 3-point range while having a four-game winning streak halted.

Will Spradling drained a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:36 to play and Foster and Iwundu hit two free throws apiece to make it 76-69 with 1:10 left. Iwundu’s three-point play with 36.9 seconds remaining made it an eight-point margin and Kansas State went on to wrap up its eighth consecutive 20-win campaign.

Southwell hit three 3-pointers during a 16-0 first-half run that gave the Wildcats a 20-9 lead near the midway point. Kansas State took a 39-34 advantage into the break and the Cyclones finally knotted the score at 55 on Ejim’s two free throws with 10:55 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cyclones reached the 70-point mark with 43 seconds left to remain the only team in Division I to score at least 70 in each game this season. … Iowa State F Georges Niang had just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting to end a streak of 13 consecutive double-digit outings. … Kansas State held a 38-2 edge in bench points as the Iowa State reserves missed all 11 field-goals attempts.