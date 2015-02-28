FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 70, Iowa State 69
February 28, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 3 years ago

Kansas State 70, Iowa State 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State 70, No. 13 Iowa State 69: Nigel Johnson scored 17 points and Wesley Iwundu added nine in the final 5:29, including to go-ahead dunk with 18 seconds left, as the Wildcats rallied from a double-digit deficit to down the visiting Cyclones.

Justin Edwards tallied 16 points and four assists off the bench for Kansas State (15-15, 8-9 Big 12), which has upset two Top 25 teams in as many games. Thomas Gipson chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats, who overcame a 7-of-13 performance from the free-throw line.

Georges Niang knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers en route to 21 points for Iowa State (20-8, 10-6), which blew an 11-point lead with just over 10 1/2 minutes remaining. Monte Morris had 15 points and Jameel McKay collected 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones, who went 11-of-27 from 3-point range but Naz Long’s potential game-winner was off the mark.

Dustin Hogue buried a 3-pointer to put the Cyclones on top 60-48 before Iwundu scored five consecutive points as part of a 14-4 surge to pull Kansas State within two with four minutes remaining. Morris converted a three-point play to give the Cyclones a 69-68 lead with 29 seconds left before Iwundu’s late heroics won it for the Wildcats.

Long drained two 3-pointers during an 8-0 spurt to put Iowa State ahead 18-12 near the midway point of the first half. McKay converted two straight three-point plays and Niang connected from beyond the arc to stretch the Cyclones’ lead to 14 as they knocked down eight 3-pointers in the opening stanza to settle for a 40-33 advantage at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State’s bench outscored Iowa State’s reserves 37-3. … The Wildcats have won 14 of their last 19 home games against ranked opponents. … Niang has knocked down 26 of his last 53 attempts from 3-point land.

