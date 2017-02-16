Iowa State cruises past Kansas State

Iowa State raced to an early lead then held Kansas State at bay to earn a 87-79 victory Wednesday night in a Big 12 game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.

It was the second time this season that the Cyclones used a torrid first half to build a big lead against Kansas State.

Much as they did in the first matchup between the two teams in January, the Wildcats went on a furious second-half charge. Trailing 49-30 early in the second half, the Wildcats mounted a 12-0 run to get back in the game. Back in January, the Wildcats overcame a 20-point second-deficit to grab a one-point lead before succumbing 70-65 in Ames.

This time, Iowa State responded to Kansas State's run, and the Wildcats never could get the lead inside six points.

Iowa State (16-9, 8-5 Big 12) had balanced scoring. The Cyclones were led by Solomon Young with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Deonte Burton had 17 points, Naz Mitrou-Long had 16, Monte Morris had 15 and Matt Thomas had 14.

Kansas State (16-10, 5-8) got a game-high 21 points from Barry Brown. He was joined in double-figures by Wesley Iwundu with 16 points, Dean Wade with 15 and Kamau Stokes with 13.

As in the first game between the clubs, the Cyclones jumped out to a double-digit lead very quickly. They led 18-4 before the second media timeout. And for the second time in as many games against the Wildcats, they led by as many as 17 in the first half, grabbing their largest lead at 36-17.

Nothing went well early for Kansas State. The Wildcats shot just 34.2 percent from the field (12 of 35) in the first half, including 2 of 11 from 3-point range. They did not attempt a free throw. Meanwhile, Iowa State shot 60.7 percent (17 of 28) before the break. The Cyclones were led by Young, who contributed 12 points and five rebounds in the first half.

By halftime, the Cyclones had almost exactly the same lead (42-26) as they did in their first matchup (43-26). This time the lead proved to be enough.

Overall, Iowa State outshot Kansas State 51.8 percent to 45.5 percent.