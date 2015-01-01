FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 33
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
January 1, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 33

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

No. 9 Iowa State 83, Mississippi Valley State 33: Naz Long scored a season-high 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range as the host Cyclones torched the Delta Devils.

Matt Thomas added 11 points and six rebounds for Iowa State (10-1), which won its seventh consecutive game. Jameel McKay contributed 10 points while Georges Niang and Bryce Dejean-Jones notched eight apiece for the Cyclones, who won the rebounding battle 50-29.

Six points from Isaac Williams and another six from Jeffrey Simmons were the highlights for Mississippi Valley State (1-12), which shot a paltry 24.1 percent - including 1-of-17 from 3-point range. Latrell Love and Billy Jackson each added five points off the bench for the Delta Devils, who have lost six in a row and 21 of their last 23.

While Mississippi Valley State kept it tight in the opening minutes, Iowa State began to roll soon enough, using an 18-2 surge that featured a pair of 3-pointers by Long to stretch the lead to 28-9 with 7:26 remaining in the first half. Love scored five points for the Delta Devils within a span of just over a minute to pull within 38-17, but the Cyclones’ dominance continued as they cruised into halftime with a 47-18 advantage.

After the break, it was more of the same for an outmatched Mississippi Valley State squad, which saw any hopes of a comeback thwarted in the opening minutes with two 3-pointers by Long sandwiching another by Dejean-Jones. A 13-0 run, led by four points from Thomas, midway through the second half extended the lead to 74-28 for Iowa State, which emptied its bench down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State’s Fred Hoiberg became the fastest coach in program history to record 100 wins. ... The Cyclones notched their 500th victory at Hilton Coliseum. ... Iowa State shot 10-of-18 from the free-throw line, a far stretch from their Big 12-leading 75.4 percent entering the game.

