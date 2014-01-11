Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma

The longest winning streak in No.7 Iowa State’s history will be severely tested over the next 19 days, beginning Saturday at Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who posted their 14th straight win and third over a ranked team by beating No.9 Baylor by 15 points last week, close out January with a pair of games with No. 20 Kansas, at Texas and home against a hot Kansas State team. “It’s a great sign that these guys aren’t satisfied,” head coach Fred Hoiberg told the media after the Baylor win. “There’s a lot of work to do. We’ve got a very difficult stretch coming up, and there are things we can improve on.”

The Sooners made it to Christmas with just one loss to then No.1 Michigan State, but have since lost a pair of games, including an overtime defeat at home against Louisiana Tech. Lon Kruger’s team rebounded by defeating rival Texas on the road in their Big 12 opener before falling to Kansas by seven points at home. “It’s very frustrating,” said senior Cameron Clark, who had 32 points in the loss to Kansas. “We just have to go back to the drawing board. It all starts on defense. We just have to come together as a group and figure out what we are not doing and get better at it.”

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (14-0, 2-0 Big 12): The Cyclones and Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in points per game at 87, but Iowa State allows just 67.5 per game, good for fifth in the conference. Four players score in double figures, including forward Melvin Ejim (17.8 per game), guard DeAndre Kane (16.1) and forward Georges Niang (15.4). Kane, who transferred after averaging double figures in all three seasons at Marshall, had the first 30-point performance of the season for the Cyclones against Baylor.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (12-3, 1-1 Big 12): The Sooners allowed Kansas to shoot 54.7 percent, including 8-of-16 from 3-point range, and sent them to the line 30 times. They currently rank last in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 79.1 points per game and are ninth in field-goal percentage allowed at 43 percent, ahead of only Texas Tech. “This club has been pretty consistent on the offensive end,” Kruger told reporters. “They’ve done a good job of passing the ball and making plays for each other. Yet, we’ve got to figure out something different defensively, in terms of getting more stops.”

TIP-INS

1. Dustin Hogue averages 12.3 points and ranks 23rd in the nation with 9.6 rebounds per contest for the Cyclones.

2. Oklahoma leads the series 111-81, including 61-23 at home.

3. Iowa State’s 15-point win over Baylor was the second largest in school history over a top 10 team.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 88, Oklahoma 71