Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma

No. 14 Iowa State travels to No. 21 Oklahoma for its third straight Big Monday game with a big question. Will junior transfer Jameel McKay - who responded to his first career start with a career-high 17 points on Saturday - remain in the starting lineup or move back to his spark-off-the-bench role? “I was just supposed to be ready when called upon,” McKay told the media after Saturday’s 75-38 win against Texas Tech. “I approached the game like I approach it if I came off the bench. My teammates looked for me early on and made it comfortable for me.”

McKay (9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) has been a key cog for the Big 12’s leading offense, which averages 79.9 points on a league-best 48.9 percent shooting. The Sooners, who have won four straight and are 10-1 at home, will be up to the challenge behind a defense ranked seventh nationally in field-goal defense (37 percent). “For our team, if we play as hard as we can for 40 minutes everything will take care of itself,” forward Ryan Spangler told the media Saturday. “The last couple of games we’ve been doing that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA STATE (17-5, 7-3 Big 12): Georges Niang has led the Cyclones - who lead the country with 17.8 assists per contest - in three of the last four games and is averaging 18.3 points during that span. Bryce Dejean-Jones, who did not start Saturday because he was late to a pregame workout, adds 12.5 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds while the Cyclones’ three other starters also average double figures. Monte Morris leads Big 12 with 5.6 assists, is ranked first nationally with a 4.8 assist-to-turnover ratio and has a team-high 38 steals.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (16-7, 7-4): Buddy Hield is averaging a league-best 17.6 points while Spangler (10.8 points on 60.6 percent shooting) and TaShawn Thomas (10.5 points on 52.7 percent) are two of the Big 12 leaders in field-goal percentage. The Oklahoma offense has been solid at home, where the starting five is shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and Hield and Isaiah Cousins have combined to hit 58-of-108 from 3-point range. The Sooners, who are allowing opponents to shoot 31.6 percent during the win streak, lead the league in defensive rebounds (28.3) and 3-point defense (29.2 percent).

TIP-INS

1. McKay has 29 blocks in 13 games since becoming eligible on Dec. 20 while the rest of the Cyclones have a combined 32 blocks in that span.

2. Oklahoma is 10-1 at home and has a plus-21.6 scoring margin in those games.

3. Iowa State is averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers against Oklahoma in eight meetings under coach Fred Hoiberg.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 77, Iowa State 72