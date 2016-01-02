Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma

Unbeaten Oklahoma, which has its sights set on trying to end Kansas’ 11-year reign as Big 12 Conference champions, begins conference play with a bang when it hosts ninth-ranked and two-time defending Big 12 Tournament winner Iowa State on Saturday night. The No. 2-ranked Sooners then have to come right back and face the third-ranked Jayhawks at famed Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night.

Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger says his squad, which could move up to No. 1 in the rankings with a win over the Cyclones after top-ranked Michigan State lost to Iowa on Tuesday, said his veteran squad must abide by the old cliche of taking it one game at a time to have a chance at winning a very loaded Big 12. That starts Saturday against an Iowa State squad that is a two-point loss to in-state rival Northern Iowa from coming in unbeaten itself and has impressive non-conference wins over Iowa, Colorado and Cincinnati. “Every game is a big game in the Big 12,” Kruger said. “If you don’t play your best, you aren’t going to win.” Added All-American guard Buddy Hield on the tough start: “Can’t let it get to your head. We have to focus on executing. Stay humble and just try to win basketball games.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-1): All-American forward Georges Niang leads the team in scoring (18.8) -- which ranks second to Hield in the Big 12 -- and he has scored in double figures in 21 consecutive games. Junior point guard Monte Morris is one of the nation’s best, leading the Big 12 in assists (7.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (5.9) while also scoring 14.2 points per game. Senior forward Jameel McKay, the reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging just under a double-double with 14.4 points and 9.5 rebounds and also has 75 blocks in 37 career games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (11-0): The Sooners, who finished non-conference play undefeated for the first time since the 1989-90 season, are averaging 87 points and 10 3-pointers per game and lead the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (46.2). The 6-5 Hield leads the conference in scoring (24.9) and is the only player in the nation shooting better than 50 percent on field goals, 50 percent on 3-pointers, 90 percent on free throws while also averaging better than 20 points per game. Junior guard Jordan Woodard (13.9), senior guard Isaiah Cousins (13.1) and senior forward Ryan Spangler (10.3) also average in double figures with Spangler grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State has defeated four ranked opponents in a row dating back to last season and is 19-18 against ranked opponents over the last three seasons, the most wins in the nation during that span against ranked teams.

2. Hield has scored 25 or more points in five straight games, just one off the school record of six in a row held by Wayman Tisdale.

3. Oklahoma ranks No. 2 in the nation in field goal-percentage defense (35.6) and 13th nationally in 3-point-field-goal defense (28.1).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 82, Iowa State 76