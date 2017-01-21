Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma, fresh off an 89-87 overtime upset of No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday, returns home to face Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The Sooners have won two in a row since a seven-game losing streak while the Cyclones come in off back-to-back losses at TCU (84-77) and at home to No. 1 Kansas (76-72).

Senior point guard Jordan Woodard, whose driving bank shot with 2.5 seconds left was the game-winner at West Virginia, has keyed Oklahoma's recent turnaround. He missed four games with a leg injury during the losing streak and but has been outstanding in the three games since his return, averaging 18 points and 4.3 assists, including 20 points, five assists and four steals in the win over the Mountaineers. "As a team, we had to gut it out," Woodard said. "It was a tough environment on the road. After dropping so many games, we had to collectively get together and just stick to the game plan that (coach Lon Kruger) gave to us." Iowa State is trying to avoid its first three-game losing streak under second-year head coach Steve Prohm. "How good is our league when Oklahoma's 2-4 and they look like that (at West Virginia)?" Prohm said. "(With) Woodard, now that he's back and healthy, they're a totally different team."

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-6, 3-3 Big 12): The Cyclones' record is a bit deceiving with four of the losses coming to teams (No. 1 Kansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Cincinnati) ranked in the top 20 by a combined nine points, including a 73-71 near miss against the unbeaten Bulldogs on Nov. 27. Four players are averaging in double figures, led by preseason Big 12 Player of the Year Monte Morris (15.9) who also is averaging 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Senior guards Naz Mitrou-Long (15.8 points), Deonte Burton (12.9) and Matt Thomas (11.0) also are scoring in double-digits, with Burton grabbing as team best 6.8 rebounds per contest.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-9, 2-4): Woodard, the only senior in the starting lineup on a squad that features seven freshmen and four sophomores, leads the team in scoring (17.7), assists (3.8), steals (2.3) and is also third in rebounding (5.2). Sophomore guard Rashard Odomes is the only other Sooner averaging in double figures (10.6) with sophomore guard Christian James (9.7), who is 26-of-59 from 3-point range, not far behind. Khadeem Lattin, a long-armed 6-9 junior forward, leads the team in rebounding (5.8) and blocks (2.2) while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma is 5-8 against Iowa State under Kruger but has won four straight home games against the Cyclones.

2. Iowa State is averaging 9.8 turnovers per game which leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth nationally.

3. Mitrou-Long needs 11 points to become the 33rd player in Iowa State history to score 1,000 points in a career.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 73, Iowa State 70