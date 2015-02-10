Oklahoma pulls away from Iowa State

NORMAN, Okla. -- Buddy Hield, as he has done so many times for Oklahoma, turned the game around Monday’s game.

No. 14 Iowa State looked as if it might run and hide before the Sooners’ junior guard turned the tide late in the first half and helped No. 17 Oklahoma roll to a 94-83 win at Lloyd Noble Center.

Hield scored five points in the final 1:14 of the half and assisted on another bucket to turn momentum Oklahoma’s way. The Sooners steadily pulled away in the second half to record their fifth consecutive win.

“Going into that (late-first-half sequence), we just told each other to stay together,” Oklahoma senior forward TaShawn Thomas said. “We had to keep fighting. We’re at home. It’s going to be easy for us to get momentum to go with it. We just kept on grinding.”

The win lifted Oklahoma (17-7, 8-4 Big 12) into sole possession of second place in the conference.

Thomas led the Sooners with 22 points and added 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Junior guard Isaiah Cousins scored 19 points and handed out four assists. Hield added 17 and sophomore guard Frank Booker had 14. Junior forward Ryan Spangler contributed 14 points and a team-high 12 rebounds.

Senior forward Dustin Hogue led the Cyclones (17-6, 7-4) with 19 points. Junior forward Jameel McKay added 16, and guard Naz Long and Bryce Dejean-Jones added 14 apiece.

Iowa State led by 10 with just more than five minutes to play before halftime thanks to nine 3-pointers, and the teams exchanged buckets for most of the rest of the half before Hield took over.

It all started with a missed 3-pointer by Long.

Thomas grabbed the rebound and quickly fed it up to Hield for a layup, and the comeback was on. Hield picked up a steal on the next possession, and Oklahoma sophomore point guard Jordan Woodard finished with a flash reverse layup.

Hield did it himself on the next possession, nailing a 3-pointer to tie the game at 46.

Thomas finished the half with a big block to keep the momentum squarely on the side of the Sooners.

“We had a 10-point lead with five minutes left and then we started turning the ball over and giving them opportunities where they took all the momentum going into halftime,” Cyclones coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I thought the key point in the game was those last five minutes in the second half.”

The Sooners controlled much of the second half, though Iowa State briefly tied it with just less than 16 minutes remaining before Oklahoma steadily stretched the lead to 20 with less than five minutes to play.

”I think more than anything, we allowed them in transition to get the rhythm,“ Hoiberg said. ”That’s an excellent basketball team. I think it’s as talented as any team in the entire country.

“We wanted to stay closer to their shooters. They got the ball in the right spots. (Oklahoma coach) Lon Kruger is one of the best in the business of taking advantage of mismatches and seeing where something is working to keep going to it.”

Despite the frenetic pace of the game, Oklahoma turned the ball over just seven times -- half of Iowa State’s total.

”I thought the decisions with the ball were very good,“ Kruger said. ”I thought we shared the ball, we got it out of our hands quickly to one another, big guys when they caught it inside made good decisions in kicking it out, took care of it.

“Always the goal is to get a good shot on each possession. When you only turn it over seven times in a 94-point game, that’s a pretty good percentage of good shots.”

Oklahoma didn’t take a free throw until just more than six minutes remained in the game and finished with only six.

“That’s rare,” Kruger said. “Ninety-four points usually takes a lot of free throws. I don’t know if I have (seen something like that before). That’s very unusual.”

NOTES: For the second consecutive game, Iowa State started junior F Jameel McKay over senior G Bryce Dejean-Jones. Dejean-Jones was benched after arriving late to Saturday’s game against Texas Tech. ... Oklahoma senior F TaShawn Thomas stayed in the starting lineup after sustaining an injury late in Saturday’s win over TCU. Thomas was poked in the eye and was evaluated for a possible concussion but was cleared Monday before the game. Oklahoma has used the same starting lineup in every game his season. ... Cyclones junior F Georges Niang and Sooners junior G Buddy Hield each participated in the LeBron James Skills Academy last summer. ... Iowa State plays host to West Virginia on Saturday, the same day the Sooners play at Kansas State.