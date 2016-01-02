Oklahoma State 69, TCU 48

Senior guard Jeff Newberry tied his career high with 23 points and also grabbed eight rebounds, helping Oklahoma State beat visiting TCU 69-48 in a Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Freshman guard Jawun Evans scored 13 points for Oklahoma State (9-4, 1-0 Big 12). Junior guard Leyton Hammonds scored 11 points and sophomore guard Jeffrey Carroll had 10.

Sophomore guards Malique Trent and Chauncey Collins scored 11 points apiece to lead TCU (8-5, 0-1).

Oklahoma State led 16-8 midway through the opening period following a 3-pointer by Carroll. The Cowboys went up 20-10 on a layup by Hammonds, but TCU cut the deficit to two after ending the half with a 10-2 run.

Oklahoma State started the second half with a 10-1 run to take control. The Cowboys went up 36-25 on a 3-pointer by Carroll, took a 52-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Newberry, extended their lead to 20 on a layup by Newberry and led by as many as 26 late in the game.

The Cowboys shot just 41.1 percent but held the Horned Frogs to 30 percent.