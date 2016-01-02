FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma State 69, TCU 48
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
January 2, 2016 / 11:29 PM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma State 69, TCU 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oklahoma State 69, TCU 48

Senior guard Jeff Newberry tied his career high with 23 points and also grabbed eight rebounds, helping Oklahoma State beat visiting TCU 69-48 in a Big 12 Conference opener Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Freshman guard Jawun Evans scored 13 points for Oklahoma State (9-4, 1-0 Big 12). Junior guard Leyton Hammonds scored 11 points and sophomore guard Jeffrey Carroll had 10.

Sophomore guards Malique Trent and Chauncey Collins scored 11 points apiece to lead TCU (8-5, 0-1).

Oklahoma State led 16-8 midway through the opening period following a 3-pointer by Carroll. The Cowboys went up 20-10 on a layup by Hammonds, but TCU cut the deficit to two after ending the half with a 10-2 run.

Oklahoma State started the second half with a 10-1 run to take control. The Cowboys went up 36-25 on a 3-pointer by Carroll, took a 52-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Newberry, extended their lead to 20 on a layup by Newberry and led by as many as 26 late in the game.

The Cowboys shot just 41.1 percent but held the Horned Frogs to 30 percent.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.