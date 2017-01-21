Iowa State rallies to beat Oklahoma in double OT

Deonte Burton scored a career-high 31 -- seven in the second overtime -- as Iowa State came back from a big first-half deficit to beat Oklahoma 92-87 at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Saturday.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3 Big 12).

The Cyclones trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half but made comeback after comeback to keep the game alive until they pulled away in the second overtime.

Oklahoma led by six with less than two minutes to go in the first overtime before Naz Mitrou-Long converted a three-point play and then after a Sooners turnover, hit a 3-pointer to quickly lift Iowa State into a tie.

The Cyclones had a chance to win the game in the first overtime but Burton's 3-pointer at the buzzer rattled in and out to keep the game alive.

Mitrou-Long finished with 20 points -- seven after regulation -- and Monte Morris added 19.

Jordan Woodard scored 21 points, all after halftime, for Oklahoma. Kameron McGusty added 19 and Kristian Doolittle 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Sooners (8-10, 2-5) turned the ball over a season-high 25 times in snapping a two-game winning streak.

The Sooners led 28-9 on McGusty's 3-pointer with 7:52 left in the first half.

Then Iowa State started hitting shots, rebounding better and playing better defense while those things fell apart for Oklahoma.

The Cyclones ended the first half with a 21-1 run to grab the lead for the first time.

Oklahoma turned the ball over five times after McGusty's shot and missed all 11 of its field goals.