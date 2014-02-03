Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Iowa State has lost 18 in a row at Oklahoma State, but the 18th-ranked Cyclones appear to be catching the Cowboys at the right time. No. 10 Oklahoma State suffered its second straight loss Saturday when struggling Baylor beat the Cowboys 76-70, while Iowa State posted an impressive 81-75 win over Oklahoma. Forward Melvin Ejim averages a team-high 18.1 points along with 7.8 rebounds for the Cyclones, who are seeking their first win in Stillwater since 1988.

Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four, and coach Travis Ford says his team needs to regroup before facing the Cyclones. We can t feel sorry for ourselves, because it won’t do any good,  Ford told reporters. We have to weather the storm. These are tough times. Everyone goes through them. How we respond is important. For us to have success, we need to recover as a team. If we continue to play like individuals, we will continue to struggle.  The Cowboys have dominated the series against Iowa State in recent years, but the Cyclones posted an 11-point win last March in Ames.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT IOWA STATE (16-4, 4-4 Big 12): Forward Georges Niang scored a career-high 27 points Saturday and is averaging 21.8 points and shooting 57 percent over his last four games. Freshman guard Monte Morris, who has a 21-to-4 assist-to-turnover ratio in Big 12 play, scored 12 points in his first career start against Oklahoma and could see more playing time ahead of struggling Naz Long. Guard DeAndre King, averaging 16.1 points, hopes to bounce back after matching a season low with five points against the Sooners.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (16-5, 4-4): The Cowboys have been struggling offensively, but they have a favorable matchup against the league s worst scoring defense in Big 12 action. Iowa State is allowing an average of 78.2 points in league play, creating an opportunity for leading scorer Marcus Smart to get untracked after he shot 3-of-14 and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts against Baylor. Forward Le Bryan Nash has come on strong in league play, averaging 14.9 points on 51.2 percent shooting along with 5.6 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in turnover margin (plus-4.1) and steals per game (8).

2. Three of the last four games in the series have been decided by one possession.

3. Niang averaged 17 points and five rebounds in two games against the Cowboys last season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 77, Iowa State 75