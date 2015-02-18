Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Just when it seemed like No. 24 Oklahoma State was playing its best basketball of the season, a dreadful performance has left the team searching for answers. “We just came out sluggish,” forward Michael Cobbins told reporters Saturday after the Cowboys fell 70-55 to a TCU team that had been 1-10 in Big 12 play. “I don’t know where it came from.” Oklahoma State, which had defeated three ranked opponents before succumbing to the Horned Frogs, gets a chance for redemption with Wednesday’s home date against No. 14 Iowa State.

The Cyclones have alternated wins and losses in five straight games, most recently a 79-59 victory over 22nd-ranked West Virginia - the team’s 11th straight game scoring at least 70 points. The last team to hold Iowa State below 70 was Oklahoma State, which absorbed a 63-61 loss in Ames on Jan. 6. The teams have played some thrillers in recent years, with the last eight matchups decided by an average of 4.3 points per game, including three contests that needed more than 40 minutes to decide a winner.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (18-6, 8-4 Big 12): Georges Niang, who had the game-saving block in the final second on Jan. 6, averages 14.7 points to lead six players in double figures. Monte Morris had 19 points to lead all scorers against West Virginia and also had five assists versus one turnover, bringing his assist-to-turnover ratio to a sparkling 131-to-28. Naz Long (11.4 points) has made 61 3-pointers - nearly twice as many as his next-closest teammate - but the junior guard is aiming to rebound from his first scoreless effort since last March.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (17-8, 7-6): Phil Forte III had scored in double figures in 16 straight games before TCU held him to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting. The Cowboys, who defeated Texas, Kansas and Baylor before laying an egg against TCU, rank in the top 50 nationally in scoring defense, field-goal percentage defense, blocks and steals. Oklahoma State has won 57 of its last 60 games when holding its opponent below 60 points, but achieving that goal will be a major challenge against a Cyclones team that ranks 10th nationally at 80 points per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State G Bryce Dejean-Jones is 7-of-12 from 3-point range over his last four games while Morris was 4-of-4 from the arc against West Virginia after going 1-of-8 in his previous five contests.

2. The last three meetings in Stillwater have been decided by a total of five points.

3. Niang has committed at least three turnovers in four straight games and has committed multiple turnovers in 19 times this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 69, Oklahoma State 67