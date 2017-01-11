Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has lost its first three conference games for the first time since the 1995-96 season and the Cowboys will try to end their skid Wednesday night against visiting Iowa State in a Big 12 matchup. Oklahoma State's bad start is somewhat justified, as two of the losses came against top-ranked Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia, though the other came against 7-8 Texas, which lost to Iowa State by nine points on Saturday.

Another factor in the Cowboys' slow start is the recent slump of leading scorer Jawun Evans, who's shooting 29.7 percent from the field in the last four games to drop his season mark to 45.1. Phil Forte III has also taken an overall slide from last season, as he comes in shooting 37.4 percent from the floor after shooting at least 42 percent in each of the last three seasons, though he was 6-for-11 against Baylor last weekend, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Deonte Burton will be a player to watch for Iowa State, as the 6-5 senior shooting guard is coming off a 27-point performance against Texas in which he shot 12-for-17 from the field. Consistency is the key for Burton, who's scored at least 20 points in four games this season, but has been held to single digits in six others.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT IOWA STATE (10-4, 2-1 Big 12): Nazareth Mitrou-Long has shown the type of consistency that the Cyclones would like to see from Burton, and the 6-4 shooting guard is shooting 59.7 percent from the floor and averaging 20.6 points in the last five games, moving him into the team lead at 15.4 points a game. Monte Morris was Iowa State's top returning scorer this season at 13.8 points and he's lifted his scoring average to 14.9 while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Morris already has one triple-double this season and is coming off his first points-rebounds double-double, finishing with 22 points and 10 boards against Texas.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-5, 0-3): Jeffrey Carroll is not only the most improved player for the Cowboys this season, but one of the most improved in the Big 12. He's nearly doubled his scoring average from 8.2 points last season to 16.1, and is especially hot lately, shooting 16-for-27 in the last two games. The Cowboys don't have much offensive depth, however, and could use more production from players like Leyton Hammonds, a fourth-year player who averaged 10.6 points last season but is down to 7.9 heading into this game.

TIP-INS

1. The last time Oklahoma State started 0-3 in conference play was the final year of the Big Eight before it added four teams to create the Big 12.

2. The Cowboys rank ninth in the nation in scoring at 88.7 points a game.

3. The Cyclones average 9.8 turnovers a game, which is fourth fewest in the nation.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 84, Oklahoma State 81