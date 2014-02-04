Iowa State 98, Oklahoma State 97 (3OT)

(Updated: CORRECTS Ejim and Hogue rebounds in graph 2 CORRECTS Nash and Smart rebounds in graph 3 CORRECTS Cowboys rebounds in graph 4 CORRECTS Iowa State 3-point attempts in graph 4)

No. 17 Iowa State 98, No. 19 Oklahoma State 97 (3 OT): DeAndre Kane had 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Cyclones outlasted the Cowboys for their first road win in this series since 1988.

Melvin Ejim collected 22 points and 13 boards for Iowa State (17-4, 5-4 Big 12), which escaped with the win after LeBryan Nash s fade-away jumper missed at the buzzer in triple overtime. Georges Niang had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists while Dustin Hogue contributed 10 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Nash led Oklahoma State (16-6, 4-5) with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Marcus Smart finished with 20 points and seven boards. Markel Brown added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys, who dropped their third straight and lost for the second time in 12 home games.

Iowa State, which led 36-32 at the half, snapped an 18-game losing streak in Stillwater by outrebounding the Cowboys 47-42 and shooting 10-of-33 from 3-point range. Monte Morris (10 points, five assists) scored to put the Cyclones ahead 61-54 with just under 10 minutes remaining, but the Cowboys answered with a 13-1 run.

The teams headed to overtime after Kane missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the game remained tied after Brown blocked Morris  layup on Iowa State s final possession in the first overtime. Morris hit a key 3-pointer in triple overtime to put the Cyclones ahead 96-95 and Naz Long converted two free throws to extend the lead to three with 20 seconds to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State freshman G Stevie Clark was dismissed from the team following a Sunday arrest on suspicion of outraging public decency. Clark was averaging 5.3 points and 2.7 assists in 16 games. ¦ Niang, who fouled out with one minute remaining in regulation, is averaging 20.8 points over his last five games. ¦ Cowboys G Phil Forte, who entered the game shooting 48 percent from 3-point range, shot 1-of-4 from beyond the arc and finished with nine points.