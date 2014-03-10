No. 17 Iowa State 85, Oklahoma State 81 (OT): DeAndre Kane tallied 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the host Cyclones rallied from a huge second-half deficit for their second overtime victory in as many tries against the Cowboys.

Georges Niang shot 9-of-25 from the field and 2-of-9 beyond the arc before fouling out in the extra period, but had 22 points for Iowa State (23-7, 11-7 Big 12), which secured at least a No. 4 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Naz Long scored all 14 of his points after the break while Melvin Ejim added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Marcus Smart finished with 27 points, five assists and four steals for Oklahoma State (20-11, 8-10), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Markel Brown added 26 points and 12 rebounds as the two rivals produced another thriller after the Cyclones posted a 98-97 triple-overtime victory in Stillwater, Okla., on Feb. 3.

Oklahoma State turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage early in the second stanza before Kane scored six points during a 17-2 run to bring the Cyclones within one. Brown hit a 3-pointer and the Cowboys hit five straight free throws to temporarily hold off Iowa State, which rolled off 14 of the next 16 points to take a 63-57 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left after a pair of free throws from Niang.

Smart and Brown countered with the next nine points to put Oklahoma State back in front less than two minutes later, but the Cowboys could not close it out in regulation as they missed the back end of three straight trips to the foul line and Long made them pay when he drained a long 3-pointer as time expired. Kane scored half of his team’s 14 points in the extra period, including the go-ahead layup with 25 seconds left and three free throws to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kane, who spent his first three seasons at Marshall, surpassed 2,000 career points. … Kane, Niang and Ejim combined to score Iowa State’s first 34 points until Long hit a 3-pointer with 14:47 remaining. … Ejim set a Cyclone record by appearing in his 129th game while Fred Hoiberg posted his 85th win at Iowa State, passing Larry Eustachy for the most victories by an Iowa State coach in his first four years at the helm.