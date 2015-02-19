Iowa State 70, Oklahoma State 65

No. 14 Iowa State 70, No. 24 Oklahoma State 65: Jameel McKay notched his first career double-double and Georges Niang made some big plays down the stretch as the Cyclones notched their first road victory in more than five weeks.

Iowa State (19-6, 9-4 Big 12) finished the game on a 9-0 run to earn its first victory away from Ames since knocking off West Virginia on Jan. 10. McKay totaled 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks and Niang recorded nine points and six rebounds to complement strong efforts by Dustin Hogue (14 points, seven rebounds) and Monte Morris (11 points, five assists).

The balanced scoring attack for Oklahoma State (17-9, 7-7) included 13 points apiece by Phil Forte III and Le‘Bryan Nash and a dozen points each for Jeff Newberry and Anthony Hickey Jr. Nash’s fadeaway gave the Cowboys a 65-61 cushion with 2:24 left, but the hosts went 0-for-3 with a turnover down the stretch in losing for the second straight game.

Iowa State led the final 13 minutes of the first half until Forte’s foul shots in the final minute forged a 33-33 tie at the break. The teams went back and forth throughout the second half with six lead changes in the final eight minutes, the final one coming on Hogue’s 3-pointer from the corner with 1:15 remaining.

Niang, whose putback with 2:08 left began Iowa State’s game-ending run, drove and banked in a tough runner with 20.9 seconds to play to make it 68-65. Newberry got a wide-open look at the tying 3-pointer, but it rimmed off and McKay made two free throws to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Neither team led by more than seven points in the first half, and that advantage - a 25-18 cushion for Iowa State - lasted less than a minute. The largest lead of the second half was the Cyclones’ 40-34 edge with just under 17 minutes left. ... The last nine meetings between the teams have been decided by an average of 4.3 points. The last four matchups in Stillwater have been decided by a total of 10 points. ... Iowa State, the 10th-highest scoring team in the nation, overcame uncharacteristically poor shooting efforts from the field (39.3 percent), the arc (6-of-20) and the foul line (16-of-24).