Morris leads Iowa State past Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Iowa State guard Monte Morris scored a game-high 30 points, eight during a key stretch late, to lift the Cyclones past Oklahoma State 96-86 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

With the Cowboys leading 69-65, Morris scored the game's next eight points on a runner in the lane and back-to-back 3-pointers, sending Iowa State ahead for good and pushing its winning streak in the series to eight straight.

Guard Matt Thomas added 19 points for the Cylones, while guard Naz Mitrou-Long had 17.

The Cowboys were led by guards Phil Forte and Jeffrey Carroll, who went for 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Related Coverage Preview: Iowa State at Oklahoma State

The Cyclones improved to 11-4 overall, 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference. Oklahoma State fell to 10-6 and 0-4, extending the program's worst-ever start to Big 12 play. The Cowboys have now lost 10 straight league games dating back to last season.

It doesn't get any easier for Oklahoma State, either, with a date at No. 2 Kansas up next Saturday. Iowa State remains on the road, visiting TCU.

The Cowboys had used a 12-2 run to take its biggest lead at 64-59 at the 10:01 mark. And they still led when Morris got hot, jump-starting a 17-6 surge.

Oklahoma State played without starting guard Lindy Waters III for a third straight game as the freshman continues to recover from concussion symptoms.

The Cyclones led 47-46 through a wild first half that featured plenty of back-and-forth action.

Iowa State started hot and sped to a lead that reached 11, 24-13, as forward Deonte Burton struck for seven of his nine first-half points.

Oklahoma State, on its heels with point guard Jawun Evans on the bench with two fouls, finally found a spark, rallying to a lead at one point, 44-43.

Forte and Carroll ignited the rally, scoring 15 points each, while combining to make 12-of-16 shots from the floor.

Morris led Iowa State with 14 points in the half, while Thomas added 10.

The Cowboys shot 67 percent from the floor overall through the first 20 minutes, while Iowa State shot 54 percent. The Cyclones, however, capitalized off 12 Oklahoma State turnovers.